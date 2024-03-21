‘Not everything on the list is a small SUV’: Car expert reviews 5 most dangerous SUVs to drive

A general rule is that the bigger the vehicle, the safer the driver. However, knowing which vehicle is the safest can be hard to find out. One resource that many people overlook is the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), which has calculated driver death rates per million registered vehicles every three years since 1989.

According to IIHS, the rates of deaths per million have fallen drastically over time, with SUVs and trucks falling more than cars. Currently, 16 SUVS have among the lowest death rates, with two models, the BMW X3 4WD and the Nissan Pathfinder 2WD, ranked among the safest with a rate of zero driver deaths. Automotive Fleet reports that SUV death rates fell from 273 deaths per million registered vehicles in 1978 to an overall rate of 28 in 2021.

However, some SUVs don’t fare as well in accidents as others.

Luckily, Seth “The Godfather” Godwin (@seth.godwin), a TikToker specializing in cars and finances, collated a list of the five “most dangerous” SUVs to drive in the United States. The video has been viewed 2.1 million times as of publication.

“SUVs, by and large, are pretty safe, especially when compared to cars,” Godwin said. “But that doesn’t mean they’re all built equally. And while these SUVs fared well in tests, in real-world accidents, they had the most amount of deaths.”

Fifth on the list was the Chevrolet Trax. Chevrolet recently redesigned the model, adding a foot and giving it a slightly off-road look, according to Consumer Reports. The newest model is about the size of a Chevrolet Trailblazer and offers six cubic feet more of cargo space. The main appeal of this SUV is its price point.

Unfortunately, it ranks low on safety, with “89 deaths per million registered vehicles,” according to Godwin.

“It’s a small SUV, so it makes sense that it doesn’t fare as well as bigger SUVs in wrecks, but not everything on this list is a small SUV,” Godwin said.

Next on the list is the Jeep Renegade, with “90 deaths per million registered vehicles.” Car Buzz reports that the Jeep Renegade received mixed reviews from the IIHS, with three good scores and three low scores. Though the safety score is mixed, the SUV comes with some basic driver-assist technologies like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, and lane-departure warning. A review by CoPilot claimed the Renegade is one of the most affordable Jeeps on the market and offers lots of standard features, but it also suffers from poor fuel economy and acceleration issues.

“These things are nightmares all around,” Godwin continued. “They might be the worst vehicle Fiat Chrysler has ever put out, and that’s saying a lot.”

The third most dangerous SUV, according to Godwin, is the Dodge Journey, which had “91 deaths per million registered vehicles.” According to CoPilot, though the model was discontinued in 2020, it is still a popular choice for its affordability. With a strong infotainment center, lots of space for passengers, and plenty of room for cargo, the Dodge Journey blends spaciousness with affordability. However, the 2020 model does not have all-wheel drive and has fewer advanced driver assistance features than its competitors.

“The way people drive these things, you’d think they are the safest vehicle on earth, but that’s clearly not the case,” Godwin added.

The second most dangerous on the list was the Chevrolet Blazer, “which had 93 deaths per million registered vehicles,” Godwin said. Positive features of the Blazer, according to CoPilot, include towing ability and lots of safety features like a rear-vision camera, seven air bags, and Chevy’s StabilTrak System. However, the outlet states that the interior is made with inferior materials, and it has a limited fuel economy of 22 miles in the city and 29 miles on the highway.

“I hate what Chevy did with the design of the new Blazers,” Godwin said. “And the fact that it’s one of the newest SUVS on the market, and it’s already on this list does not bode well for Chevy at all.”

The most dangerous SUV, according to Godwin, is the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“The number one spot had a decently hefty jump to 103 deaths per million registered vehicles,” Godwin concluded. “It’s still less than half the amount of the most dangerous car, but 103 is not great.”

Cars.com reports that the Grand Cherokee sports a higher quality interior and added safety features like blind-spot detection and forward collision warning. However, the SUV also has poor visibility, bad fuel efficiency, and experiences a series of tech glitches in its Uconnect 5 system.

Unfortunately for Jeep, this isn’t the first time its vehicles have been blasted on TikTok. One Jeep owner went viral when she pointed out the gaps between the expectations and experience of owning a Jeep.

Viewers chimed in the comments section, adding their own thoughts on which cars are the worst.

“Jeep has made its way into all of the worst lists they can be on. Safety, reliability, etc,” one wrote.

“I had a brand new Jeep Renegade. Literally the worst vehicle ever. The Airbag just randomly exploded while my son was reversing out of the driveway,” a second shared.

“No way Kia Soul didn’t make this list,” another marveled.

The Daily Dot reached out to Godwin via email for further comment.

