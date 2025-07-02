“Blessed to be alive”: Woman flees moving Uber after driver pulls out a knife and starts twirling it

A woman who didn’t want to find out why her driver was handling a knife jumped out of the moving Uber just to be safe. Xkhat, @xkhatkhu, shared a concerning video of her Uber driver casually twirling a knife as she rode in the back seat. The video’s onscreen text read, “POV my Uber driver before I hopped out on the highway to escape.”

Xkhat said she was “blessed to make it out alive.” The post has over 220,000 views and sparked a conversation among wary women commenting that you can never be too careful when it comes to ridesharing.

Commenters asserted that the threat is real and warned women using rideshare apps to stay alert. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your gut and get out of there.

“Well that definitely means danger. Glad you were paying attention and made it out safe. This definitely should be shared to everyone because this can definitely happen. Everyone stay safe!”

“Am I the only one who reads the hell outta my Uber drivers and cancels if I get a feeling?? Glad you were paying attention!”

Rideshare sexual assault statistics

Uber and Lyft claim to run extensive background checks on drivers, but there are still risks for passengers catching rides with the apps. The rideshare giants’ latest safety reports track data compiled between 2017 and 2020. In 2019 there were 1,807 sexual assaults reported by Lyft passengers and 2,826 reported by Uber passengers. Currently, there are over 2.3 thousand sexual assault claims filed against Uber drivers in federal processing. Filings increased by 130 cases between June and July 2025.

Tips for staying safe while using rideshare apps

Stay aware of your surroundings while waiting to be picked up and while inside the vehicle.

Confirm details with your driver before entering the vehicle.

The Uber app’s emergency button is there for a reason. It alerts emergency services and shares real-time location and trip data with authorities.

Cancel a ride anytime.

Like TikTok users commenting on Xkhat’s video, Uber urges riders to trust their instincts. Uber’s safety guidelines include the tip, “Trust your instincts and use your best judgment when requesting a ride with Uber… And remember, if you feel unsafe you can end the ride at any time.”

