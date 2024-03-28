We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Opening Day! (A.K.A. the best day of the year). I’m a long-suffering Mets fan, and I’m excited that baseball is back. Even if the Mets game was postponed today because of weather, it still feels like a holiday to me. Any other web crawlers big baseball fans? ⚾

Anyway, enough baseball talk, you’re here for viral internet news (but if you want to chat about baseball, feel free to reach out to me!).

Our top stories today are about: Former President Trump hawking $60 “USA Bibles” on his social media platform , how the mayor of Washington D.C.’s initial response to the Baltimore bridge collapse is getting memed , why conservatives are angry over actress Sydney Sweeney’s new film , and a video going viral about the state of a buffet at an all-inclusive resort.

After that, we’ve got a “One Good Thing” mini-column for you since our Senior Politics and Tech Editor David is out.

See ya around the internet! And Let’s Go Mets!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Former President Donald Trump posted an ad for a patriotic-themed bible on his social media platform . He’s hoping it will “Make America Pray Again,” which is a play on his infamous 2016 presidential campaign slogan.

➤READ MORE

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., is getting roasted for her initial response to the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge after being hit by a cargo ship.

➤READ MORE

The horror film Immaculate is angering religious viewers, and the marketing team is using their angry quotes as ads .

➤READ MORE

A traveler’s video commenting on how disgusted she was with the state of a buffet line at an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic is going viral.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

💵 From The ‘Debt and Taxes’ Dept.

Check Your Rate on a personal loan with no credit impact

Upstart offers personal loans of all shapes and sizes for all kinds of different credit profiles, get a rate quote in minutes with no impact to your credit score .

LEARN MORE

👍 One Good Thing

We cover the “best and worst” of the internet, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll focus on stories that highlight the “best” in a re-occurring section called “One Good Thing.”

Person shares how to pick lottery ticket after ‘cracking’ the code

It’s nice to imagine winning the lottery. A big payout from Powerball or even a minor windfall from a scratch-off ticket can make a big difference to most people. But buying a ticket might seem like throwing money to the wind given the odds.



US News states, “The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot—no matter the size—stand near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.”



Are the odds on the smaller stakes scratch-off tickets any better? Plenty of social media accounts on sites such as YouTube and TikTok suggest there are ways to up your odds of catching a win .



One recent TikTok video suggesting seven ways to improve your scratch-off odds has gone viral. Since it was first posted, the video has picked up over 1.2 million views and counting.

The viral video contains seven tips to increase your chances of winning .

SEE THE 7 TIPS

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥤 This customer claimed in a viral video that Wendy’s secretly changed a cup size after the company’s surge-pricing disaster.

⛽ A mechanic is warning people not to do this one thing when pumping gas because the consequences are serious.

✈️ With the ongoing safety concerns about Boeing’s 737 Max fleet, a TikToker is offering resources to travelers, showing them which U.S. airlines do not currently fly the controversial planes .

💼 A LinkedIn jobseeker said the pay range for a job at a major company was so “offensive” she reported it for “ harassment .”

🧶 Joann Fabric recently declared bankruptcy. What does that mean for its stores ?

🍔 A former McDonald’s corporate chef went viral for breaking down the secret ‘McGangBang’ sandwich .

🛒 In a viral video, a Walmart customer showed how security guards were patrolling abandoned self-checkout sections .

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU PLAY THE LOTTERY OFTEN?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

DoorDash, Seamless, Uber Eats, Caviar….there are countless food delivery apps in which users can have their favorite restaurant meals brought directly to them.

However, the experience of using these apps does not always meet expectations. One TikToker has gone viral for creating a compilation video of some of Doordash’s most absurd fails.

The video by creator @yungblackandgifted has gone viral, reaching 74,600 views. Viewers shared their own hilarious experiences in the comments section.

The TikToker narrates the video in front of a series of screenshots and photographs he pulled from a Reddit page where users shared their experiences with the DoorDash app. The creator reads the text message exchanges and provides his own commentary on the situations.

In one conversation, a driver persistently asks what his tip will be…BEFORE dropping the delivery off.