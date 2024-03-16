‘How are these companies not embarrassed’: LinkedIn jobseeker says pay range for job at major company was so ‘offensive’ she reported it for ‘harassment’

Forget “quiet quitting”– in 2024, we straight up report job adverts for being misleading, or in the case of this TikTok, a laughably low salary.

Amid a slew of layoffs across industries, higher-skilled workers are being pushed into lower-paid jobs. The future of work looks bleak, there’s no doubt about that, but one TikToker has gone viral for refusing to take this treatment lying down, as she got revenge against an absurd job listing in a hilarious way.

“The pay range for this job was so offensive that I reported it for harassment to LinkedIn,” user Kate explained in the now-viral clip. The job listing, which is described as “entry-level,” seemed demanding to say the least, with responsibilities ranging from manning the overall HRIS system to overseeing system data and M&A integration efforts.

“Before I show you the pay range. I want you to know that I literally did that exact same job when I was working for Morphe,” Kate added. “I made $85,000 a year which honestly, with this day and age with the cost of living […] I should have been paid double that […] But that’s just to give you an idea of I did that exact role. And I was making $85,000 a year.”

“So this job is also considered entry level it is on-site in Beverly Hills which if you are from L.A. if you live in L.A., you do not want to drive to Beverly Hills for work,” she said.

She then revealed the most shocking part of all: The job’s $15 to $18 hourly rate.

“This is quickly going to not even be illegal in the state of California because our minimum wage is going up to $20 an hour like overtime,” she revealed.

She continued, “A California minimum wage is $20 an hour, like every single Target Trader Joe’s, all these places […] $20 is the bare minimum to be [at] one of the biggest entertainment industry companies in the world. in Beverly Hills […]. Anyway, eat the f***ing rich.”

Kate didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

