‘Most of us are guilty of this’: Mechanic warns don’t do this when pumping gas because the consequences are serious

In a TikTok clip with over a million views, Sherwood Cooke Jr., owner of Royalty Auto Service, delivers a must-hear message about the pitfalls of overfilling your gas tank. As captured by his son, Sherwood III, Cooke Jr. uses a 2014 Ford Explorer as a prime example to underscore his point. The vehicle, plagued by starting issues due to a dead battery, ultimately revealed a more significant problem rooted in fuel system mismanagement.

The diagnosis? The spark plugs are drenched in fuel due to excessive gas tank filling.

“Got a 2014 Ford Explorer with a 3.5-liter in it…Came in with a dead battery, then it wouldn’t start,” Cooke Jr. explains. The exploration into the vehicle’s troubles led to a surprising discovery: “Pulled us a spark plug out. Really fuel foul. Bad,” indicating a rich fuel mixture far beyond what the engine could manage.

The culprit? Overfilling at the gas station. “After much going around and figuring things out… what had happened was he had filled his gas tank up… he overfilled his gas tank,” he adds.

The hazards of overfilling your gas tank go beyond just a rough engine start or a visit to the auto shop. Cooke Jr. outlines that the consequences can be severe, ranging from damaged purge valves to potential engine damage. This issue is not isolated to the Explorer but extends across the automotive spectrum. The urge to “top off” the tank can lead to significant financial and mechanical headaches.

“I will click it as long as it takes for the price to be an even number,” joked one risk-taking commenter. One stubborn person wrote, “Been filling my cars up to where you can’t fit any more gas in the tank since 1976, never had a problem.”

“You wouldn’t think anyone would be silly enough to just sit there and keep pumping and pumping until it’s about to overflow! But here we are,” said another person.

Others, though, wondered if it was something else—the make and model of the problematic vehicle. “The first problem is it’s a Ford Explorer, lol,” one person joked. Another wrote, “First problem.. they bought a Ford ExploDer…”

Supporting Cooke Jr.’s advice, AutoTrader.com highlights the importance of adhering to the gas pump’s first click. Attempting to cram that “little bit extra” can compromise the evaporative emission control system, designed to prevent gasoline vapors from polluting the atmosphere. Overwhelm this system with liquid fuel, and you’re looking at costly repairs, potentially running into hundreds of dollars for replacements like the EVAP charcoal canister.

The takeaway for vehicle owners is clear: The slight convenience or satisfaction of topping off your gas tank pales compared to the potential damage and associated repair costs. Cooke Jr.’s advice is simple yet profound—listen to that first click, maybe allow yourself one more, but then step away. This discipline at the pump can save you money and the inconvenience of unexpected vehicle downtime. Remember, when it comes to filling gas and preventing overfilling, less is indeed more, ensuring your vehicle’s health and wallet remain intact.

The Daily Dot contacted Royalty Auto for comment.