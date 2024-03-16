‘I would just fly Spirit’: Woman shares which airlines don’t use Boeing 747 Max amid recent flight incidents

With the ongoing safety concerns about Boeing’s 737 Max fleet, a TikToker is offering resources to the U.S. airlines that do not currently fly the controversial planes.

In a new TikTok with over 2.2 million views, student and content creator Nicolette Taylor (@nicolettetaylorr) shares the list of airlines allegedly not currently flying Boeing 737 Max.

“Here are all the airlines not using a Boeing 737 Max in the United States,” she begins. “Allegiant Air, Delta, Frontier Airlines, Avelo, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines.”

Some of the aforementioned airlines do have pending orders of Boeing 737 Max planes, Nicolette realizes.

“Hold on, it says Allegiant has 50 orders of Boeing 737 Max. Deliveries were expected to begin in 2023,” she says. “And Delta Airlines has 100 orders of Boeing 737 Max deliveries to begin in 2025.”

“In my opinion, I would just fly Spirit,” Nicolette reasons as the video ends. “I heard that they are good for safety.”

“I’m getting on a Boeing 737 Max next week PRAY 4 ME GUYSSS!” one viewer wrote in the comments.

“Flying is one of the safest forms of transportation. Boeing or Airbus. You’re safer than driving a car to your destination,” a second user argued.

“Flown on a 737 Max 17 times, still alive and well, 0 complaints,” offered a third viewer.

“A lot of the issues are maintenance negligence. Not the airframe specifically,” came another user’s response.

Safety concerns about Boeing’s 737 Max fleet first began when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed in October 2018 and March 2019, killing nearly 350 people.

In January of this year, a door plug panel blew off during an Alaskan Airline Boeing Max 9 flight, leaving a gaping hole on the side of the plane and injuring several passengers from the force of the suction.

Boeing whistleblower Ed Pierson, who worked as a senior manager for Boeing for 10 years, recently revealed how he refused to fly on a Boeing 737 Max plane in 2023, walking off of the plane right before take-off after realizing its model.

Pierson has spoken publicly about the safety concerns associated with Boeing 737 Max planes and has said he witnessed “overworked employees, part shortages, and quality issues” in his time at Boeing’s Renton, Washington factory. He even recommended to Boeing leadership that the factory be shut down —a request that was ignored.

In response to the Alaska Airlines flight debacle, the FAA has restricted Boeing from expanding production of the 737 Max as the company is investigated. Boeing 737s with similar door plug designs were also temporarily grounded.

While Nicolette did not state her source for the list she mentioned, a new site called Alternative Airlines helps customers book flights that are not on Boeing 737 Max planes by automatically filtering flight results. The site does list the airlines Nicolette mentioned in her TikTok.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nicolette via email and Boeing via email for more information.

