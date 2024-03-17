‘How much you tipping me before I go farther?’: DoorDash driver asks customer to give him a larger tip before dropping off delivery

Doordash, Seamless, Uber Eats, Caviar….there are countless food delivery apps in which users can have their favorite restaurant meals brought directly to them.

However, the experience of using these apps does not always meet expectations. One TikToker has gone viral for creating a compilation video of some of Doordash’s most absurd fails.

The video by creator @yungblackandgifted has gone viral, reaching 74,600 views as of Sunday. Viewers shared their own hilarious experiences in the comments section.

The TikToker narrates the video in front of a series of screenshots and photographs he pulled from a Reddit page where users shared their experiences with the DoorDash app. The creator reads the text message exchanges and provides his own commentary on the situations.

In one conversation, a driver persistently asks what his tip will be…BEFORE dropping the delivery off.

“Ryan I hope that u tipping good cuz I came all the way from [redacted] to you,” the screenshot reads. When the user shares they plan on tipping $12, the dasher replies, “Man you should give me 20. Don’t be cheap!”

In another screenshot, a user asks for their order to be placed at the garage door four times. They share a photo of the order sitting at the front door.

“I swear I think some people just don’t give a f*ck!” @Yungblackandgifted laughs at the delivery person’s blatant disregard for the customer’s request.

A third screenshot shows a user thanking their Dasher for picking up their abandoned order. When they tell the Dasher the order has been there for an hour, they receive an angry reply.

“Not my fault, u want your food get off your a** and go get it. Don’t act like I didn’t waste an hour of my time sitting here for your food,” the driver wrote in the chat.

“Thank you for dashing our order, me and my kinky honey are too tipsy to be on the road,” reads one of the screenshots. When the driver replies, the conversation turns into a proposition.

“If you are 21+ we are DTF,” the customer wrote before sending some seemingly inappropriate photos to the dasher.

“I had to blur that out,” @yungblackandgifted chuckles. “These are the kind of tips they be giving out on Doordash?!”

“Looking for a third on door dash is INSANE LMAOOOO,” @caramelfrappe wrote in the comments.

A final image shows an order placed on the side of a highway. “How do you f*ck up that bad,” the creator asks, unable to control his laughter.

His caption sums up the collection of screenshots. “Doordash is GHETTO,” it reads.

Viewers had their own stories to share, as both users of the Doordash app and as Dashers.

“Door dash will tell u to leave it there sometimes.. I left an order in a parking garage .. I’m surprised they’re still in business,” @poorrosewalker commented.

“I used to dash. Some situations were unsafe and they made weird requests wanting me to go into dark alleys. No,” another former driver shared.

“My dad has had his food dropped at the bus stop in our neighborhood,” @teetee.tm added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Doordash and to @yunggiftedandblack for further comment.

