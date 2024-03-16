‘STOP GOING TO WENDY’S’: Customer says Wendy’s secretly changed cup size after surge-pricing disaster

In a TikTok video by Red (@thabigreddawg), the subtle yet significant impact of “shrinkflation” in the fast-food industry is revealed, particularly regarding changes in Wendy’s coffee cup size. Red shares her personal observation, revealing how her usual small iced coffee from Wendy’s has suspiciously shrunk to what is now being passed off as a child’s size.

“You know how [Wendy’s] announced a little while back that they were gonna implement surge pricing, and then they immediately walked it back because people were like, ‘f*** that, we’re not doing that?'” she asks. “Well, around the same time that [Wendy’s] said they weren’t gonna do that because people complained, um, I noticed that my small coffee, my small iced coffee from Wendy’s, suddenly became child size.”

Despite her inquiries on the cup size, she says one staff member offered evasive responses, refusing to acknowledge the change. However, persistence led to a candid admission from another employee, who she says confirmed the downsizing of cup sizes to what was previously designated for children.

“STOP. GOING. TO WENDY’S ,” exclaimed one person in the comments section. A calmer person wrote, “Same thing with McDonald’s, the smalls are the kid’s size. Which I’m not mad about it, just shocked .”

However, one commenter noted seeing the change, writing, “Wendy’s has changed their cup sizes at LEAST 2x over the last year. For all items—drinks and frosty. I don’t go often and am always surprised.”

Moreover, a Reddit post from an alleged Wendy’s employee sheds light on the broader scale of this practice within the company. The post details a systematic reduction in the sizes of coffee, cold beverages, and Frosty containers over the past two years, accompanied by multiple price increases. This revelation underscores the frustration among employees and customers, highlighting the need for more transparency and the potential misalignment between corporate decisions and frontline realities.

This cup size situation at Wendy’s is not isolated; it mirrors a broader trend of shrinkflation that has infiltrated various sectors, especially noticeable amidst the rising inflation rates. According to a recent CNET.com article, consumers increasingly encounter products that maintain their prices while subtly decreasing in quantity or size.

This deceptive practice allows companies to offset higher production costs without directly imposing price hikes, discreetly placing the burden on the consumer. The article emphasizes that while shrinkflation is technically legal as long as changes are indicated on the packaging, it remains a contentious issue that could soon attract legislative attention.

The phenomenon of shrinkflation, as Red’s viral TikTok and subsequent sources reveal, reflects a challenging dynamic between businesses striving to navigate economic pressures and consumers who seek value and transparency in their purchases. Red’s video strikes a chord in discussions on consumer rights, corporate accountability, and the broader implications of shrinkflation in a price-sensitive economy.

As businesses continue to explore strategies for maintaining profitability, the balance between cost-cutting measures and customer satisfaction remains delicate, warranting close scrutiny and, potentially, regulatory intervention to ensure fair practices in the marketplace. The Daily Dot contacted Red and Wendy’s for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.