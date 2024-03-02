Newsletter: Trump loudly declares he definitely knows his wife’s name

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories to start off the weekend are about: Trump releasing a video statement insisting that he knows his wife’s name is Melania , Microsoft’s AI being goaded into declaring itself God , a prominent anti-vaccine advocate pushing a conspiracy theory that women can no longer get pregnant after the rollout of the COVID-19 shot, and a woman waking up in a hospital only to be greeted by a virtual nurse .

After that, we’ve got a new “Meme History” column for you.

P.S. — If you didn’t take our weekly news quiz yesterday, you’ve still got time! Just open yesterday’s newsletter and answer the question. If you answer correctly, you might win a web_crawlr shirt!

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

The accusation that Trump didn’t know Melania Trump’s name was amplified by social media users sharing a clip of his remarks at CPAC, where he reacted to the audience clapping for the former First Lady and saying “Wow, Mercedes, that’s pretty good!”

Microsoft’s AI is causing a stir yet again after users found that the chatbot was issuing threats and declaring itself God .

A prominent anti-vaccine advocate appears to have suggested that women can no longer get pregnant following the rollout of the COVID-19 shot. For the majority online, including many die-hard conspiracy theorists, the allegation was too far-fetched for them to believe .

In an era where the healthcare industry faces a critical shortage of nurses, a viral TikTok video has brought to light an innovative yet unsettling solution: The virtual nurse .

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Gigachad

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

👋 Before you go

The internet is riled up after a video of a man confronting a Jimmy John’s worker over their “no cash” policy went viral.

In a video that has since been deleted from a YouTube user named Bo Huggabee, but has been reposted by TikTok user @sarah_conner1, a shopper can be seen interacting with an employee of Jimmy John’s. The employee informs the customer that, because he only wants to pay in cash, he must throw away the sandwich, as the store is not currently accepting cash payment as they cannot give out change.

“Can I just have my sandwich?” asks the customer.

“No. I’m not going to risk my job for you,” answers the employee.

After this, Huggabee says that he will speak to the employee’s manager. The employee says he can do this, but that the manager is “not going to do a d*mn thing for you.”