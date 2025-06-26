“Explain yourself”: Woman takes Samsung Frame TV down and sees what it did to her wall

When one moves out of an apartment, they often discover things that they didn’t notice before — frequently, things that make a dent in their security deposit.

From “rental-friendly” products that end up destroying walls, to dents and scrapes that require tenants to give their apartments the “landlord special,” there are countless surprises that renters can encounter upon moving out that can negatively impact the state of their apartment.

Now, a woman has a warning about the Samsung Frame TV after taking it off the wall. But is it really the fault of the television?

Did the Samsung Frame TV damage this woman’s wall?

In a video with over 194 thousand views, TikTok user Mac (@macdecorates) states that she is “Deinfluencing you from buying the Samsung Frame TV.”

As the video progresses, she shows the white wall upon which the Frame TV was hanging. Black marks have been left on the wall where the TV was.

“Explain yourselfff @SamsungUS,” she writes in the caption. “YO I HAVE TO BE OUT IN 48 Hours plz help…. Phoning all my friends on clean tok.”

While many commenters accused her of using candles under the TV, she says in a comment that she did not, though she did have other candles in the room, and that her other Samsung Frame TV did not have this issue.

Although these commenters may have been in disbelief about the situation, this is actually a known issue with the Samsung Frame TV.

Why does Samsung’s Frame TV leave black marks on the walls?

Across the internet, numerous users have complained about this same issue. Multiple users on Reddit have alleged that their Frame TVs have left something akin to burn marks on their walls. There are also several posts on Samsung’s own community forums about this issue.

In response to one query about this problem, a moderator on the forums explained that “this typically happens when the mount has the TV so close to the wall that the TV has no room to ‘breathe,’” suggesting that owners instead use TV mounts that place them further from the wall.

“It’s just dirt,” speculated one Reddit user about the wall marks. “The TV gets warm, hot air rises, the dirt/dust, etc, gets trapped and leaves these marks. Most TVs and wall-mounted electronics do this.”

In the comments section, some users blamed candles, while others said that the problem was with the TV itself.

“I’ve had two Frame TVs; that is a user problem,” wrote a commenter.

“No, I had a frame TV and it did the same thing. If you look it up, lots of other users have had this same issue. Not your fault, girlie,” replied another.

“Just paint it, a gallon of paint, 40-70 dollars, and a roller,” declared a third.

We’ve reached out to Mac via TikTok DM and comment and Samsung via email.

