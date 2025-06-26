“And they wonder why people aren’t having babies”: New mom stunned by baby formula prices

A new mom on TikTok is going viral for exposing just how expensive baby formula has become in the U.S. In a June 17, 2025, video, Jenna Chipps (@quenchyouradventure) showed grocery store prices ranging from $50 to over $70 for a single can of formula, writing, “That’s soooo much money 😳 and most of the time only lasts about a week or 2.” The clip, now at 1.3 million views, has sparked a wave of comments from parents and viewers pointing to inflation and price-gouging in the U.S. baby formula market.

People in the comments discussed the impact high prices have had on their families. Many pointed to causes for the inflation rates that include supply availability, protective tariffs, and lack of market competition that enables a small number of major companies to drive up prices.

The cost of baby formula has increased by 125% since 1997

Baby formula costs currently range from 54 cents an ounce to $1.15 in the USA. An average baby might consume 25 ounces of milk per day, adding up to $821.25 and $2,920 in formula costs to cover a baby’s first year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, the price of baby food and formula has risen at an average inflation rate of 2.95% per year since 1997, leading to a 125.84% increase in price in 2025. Experts say these numbers indicate a significant rate of inflation.

“And they wonder why people aren’t having babies.”

“A canister used to cost $10 in 1993. With inflation, that would be $22.25 today. This is insane! 😰.”

The math just isn’t mathing when it comes to the cost of baby formula in the US

Commenters replying to Chipps’s post, expressed that baby formula pricing in the US is not fair and cited manageable prices in other countries. @EarthGirl13 pointed out that an 800g can (approximately 28 ounces) costs $12.79 in the UK. @enigmaticNYX replied with a calculation of how many hours a minimum wage mother would have to work to afford one can of formula in the US.

“Reminder, this isn’t normal! In the UK an 800g can is £9.50 ($12.79) and the specialist stuff is only £15.40 ($20.74). Not everyone is dealing with this. Most of the world does not have this problem.”

“Mind you… minimum wage is $7.50 here so it would 8-10hrs work for many woman to afford ONE formula can.”

