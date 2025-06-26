“If you’re watching this, I am dead”: Influencer Tanner Martin breaks news of his own death in moving goodbye video

Tanner Martin, a beloved 30-year-old influencer known for his humor and openness, recorded his own death announcement before passing away from stage 4 colorectal cancer. In a moving pre-recorded video posted to Instagram by his wife Shay Wright, Tanner greeted viewers with the words, “If you’re watching this, I am dead.”

Featured Video

Despite the gravity of his message, Tanner remained upbeat, even laughing at his own dark humor. He had battled colon cancer for five years and chose to use his final moments online to say goodbye in his own words.

“I had a heck of a life. I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone did that, like, a year or so ago, and I think it’s a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out,” he told followers, his voice raspy but full of warmth. “Hopefully, I believe there’s something after this. I’m excited to meet those people, and hopefully we’re hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds.”

Advertisement

Tanner and Shay’s GoFundMe

Just 41 days before his death, Tanner and Shay welcomed their daughter, AmyLou, into the world. He spoke gently about his heartbreak that she would likely never remember him. Yet he also expressed joy at her arrival, saying in a previous clip, “Sweetheart, I’ve been so excited to meet you. I love you so much.”

Advertisement

In a second posthumous video posted by Shay on Wednesday, Tanner appeared visibly weaker as he sat on the couch beside a sleeping AmyLou. He asked viewers to support his family, imploring them to donate to a GoFundMe created to help Shay and their daughter. He said it didn’t need to be a lot, just something to help his wife and daughter move through life without him there.

The couple had openly discussed their fears and hopes throughout Tanner’s illness, including the difficult decision to have a child knowing his prognosis. They also addressed concerns about genetic risks, ultimately feeling reassured enough to move forward.

Advertisement

What were Tanner’s colon cancer symptoms?

Tanner’s cancer journey began in 2020 with what he first believed were simple stomach aches. However, the symptoms soon worsened. He eventually sought medical help when he experienced trouble using the bathroom regularly. A colonoscopy revealed that he had stage 4 colorectal cancer, which had already spread to his liver.

Though he underwent treatments, doctors informed him in 2023 that the cancer was no longer curable. They estimated he had between two to five years left. Even so, Tanner remained remarkably positive and grateful. “Life was awesome,” he told viewers in his final video. He thanked them for their support, “and helping to make the last years of my life here on earth like fun and enjoyable, and helping me be comfortable.”

His final message left fans heartbroken but inspired by his courage. In Shay’s words: “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost🤍”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.