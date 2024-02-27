‘I hit the limit and didn’t even get buzzed’: Carnival Cruise guests say they were cut off even though they purchased drink package

A Carnival Cruise guest says that she purchased the drinks package for her trip but was still cut off after a certain point.

TikToker Marisa (@therealmarisag) posted a short video on her account to express her disbelief at her being cut off from the bar that she thought she had unlimited access to.

In the short video, she is with her husband, Christopher Hernandez. The two are holding drinks, and they clink their glasses before taking a deep sip.

In the text overlay of the clip, Marisa writes, “Warning we bought the drink package.”

“But,” she also adds, “Did you know that carnival actually cuts you off after drink 15???”

Carnival Cruise offers a number of different drinks packages to guests. Marisa and her husband most likely opted for the cruise’s “Cheers!” drinks package, which includes, “All spirits (including cocktails), as well as beer and wine by the glass with a $20.00 or lower menu price,” and other non-alcoholic drinks.

However, the website clearly states in its list of restrictions that the “Program allows for up to 15 alcoholic drinks, per 24-hour period (6:00am – 6:00am)” and that once a customer has consumed 15 drinks, they “cannot purchase any additional alcoholic beverages.” Carnival cruises also states that it reserves the right to refuse service for any reason.

Despite the clearly stated rules, Marisa seemed surprised when she was cut off after 15 drinks. In her caption, she states, “I didn’t really think Carnival cruise line actually counted and kept track of all my drinks.” She also adds that she had never experienced anything like this on other cruise lines.

The TikToker’s post received 1.2 million views. Other cruise customers shared their thoughts on the policy in the comments.

“I hit the limit and didn’t even get buzzed. That alcohol is so watered down to me,” complained one person.

Marisa agreed about the weak drinks, adding, “I was like what do you mean I hit my limit?? I was tipsy but not drunk.”

“Bartender made the drink, handed it over, swiped the card, then took the drink back since we reached our limit,” shared another person.

Many cruise customers shared tips on how to achieve maximum inebriation, while getting around the 15-drink limit.

“Get stronger drinks,” someone suggested. “The ones I was served had me tipsy about 6 or 7 in.”

“Royal is the best for drink package,” wrote someone else, endorsing competitor cruise line Royal Caribbean.

But many commenters wondered why Marisa needed more than 15 drinks in the first place.



“If you need more than 15 in a day you’re a drunk,” one straightforward commenter wrote.

“Jesus. 15 drinks a day, I’d be dead,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marisa via Instagram direct message and to Carnival Cruises via email for further information.