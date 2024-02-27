Woman talking(l+r), Bartender pouring shot(c)

‘I usually tip a dollar per shot’: Bartender calls out customers who tip per drink

'Is pouring a $25 shot more difficult than pouring a $5 well shot?'

Posted on Feb 27, 2024   Updated on Feb 27, 2024, 10:56 am CST

A bartender who “just wanted to ruffle some feathers” put forth a question about tipping on shots that merits contemplation.

The question, in TikTok form, came from Los Angeles-based creator Kels (@kelsnaught), who drew more than 151,000 views in a single day since putting up her video on Monday.

Tipping is already a topic she visits in her bartender-centric content. One pinned video has her “showing off” a $6 tip on a $114 bill—a miserly gratuity of around five percent.

In this video, she posits the scenario, “OK, so you go to a bar, and you order two shots, and those two shots cost you $50.”

She then asks, “Are you tipping the bartender a percentage of that $50 bill, or are you tipping the bartender the fact that they just poured you two shots, no matter how much the bill was?”

A Yahoo! Finance article titled “The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With” highlights where that disparity might come from. The article counsels, “Bartenders should be tipped $1-$2 per drink or 15%-20% of your total tab. While there’s no obligation to leave money in a tip jar, the Emily Post Institute recommends tipping occasionally if your server or barista provides something extra or if you’re a regular customer. If you’re not currently following these rules, it’s time to step up your tipping game.”

But on two shots that come to $50, tipping even $2 per pour amounts to an 8% tip.

Commenters shared opinions.

“$1 per drink,” opined one, adding, “Is pouring a $25 shot more difficult than pouring a $5 well shot?”

Another countered, “If you can afford a $25 shot, you can afford to tip 20%.”

Someone with an industry background noted, “I used to work as a bartender and that’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard when it comes to tipping. If we got $1 a shot in tips we all left with $2 gs.”

But yet another jumped in, asserting, “This is idiotic. Tips are based on effort. Not price.”

Predictably, someone else brought up tipping culture: “Maybe they can afford to tip 20% but they shouldn’t encourage this tip culture getting even worse,” they wrote. “Bartenders were never tipped 20%. It’s per drink.”

One suggested, “Depends how long we waited for those 2 shots,” which Kels granted was a good point.

“I wouldn’t pay 50 dollars for two shots ever lol,” one asserted.

That led Kels to reply, “Pretend I said 4 or 5 shots then, I was just giving an example of tipping per drink vs tipping by %.”

But one latched on to the price, proposing, “I’m staying home and pouring my own shots and tipping myself 50$.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kels via TikTok direct message for comment.

*First Published: Feb 27, 2024, 3:00 pm CST

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker (where he served as managing editor), MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

