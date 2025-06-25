“Absurd negligence”: Travel influencer passes after falling inside Mount Rinjani, an active volcano

Rescuers found Brazilian travel influencer Juliana Marins, 26, dead after four days of searching after she fell into an active volcano in Indonesia.

Did rescuers find Juliana Marins dead?

Marins, a solo traveler, fell several hundred meters into the crater of Mount Rinjani while on a group hike.

Rescuers reported that they heard her call for help and used a drone to locate her. However, another suspected fall led her to move further into the volcano as rescuers attempted to find her.

Authorities confirmed that Marins died after her body was found in the crater several days later, per CNN. They did not confirm her time of death.

Brazil’s embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, accused the Indonesian government of lying about Marins’ condition. They cite claims that rescuers gave her food and water shortly after her fall.

Additionally, the family of Juliana Marins is now speaking out, posting the following to social media:

“Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team. If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive. Juliana deserved much more! Now we are going to seek justice for her, because that is what she deserves! Don’t give up on Juliana!”

How did social media react?

Tourists who hiked the same path as Marins acknowledged the trail’s difficulty, warning others on Reddit.

“I’ve done this same hike and it was one of the toughest hikes I’ve ever done – even with all the proper hiking clothing/equipment and some reasonable experience behind me. RIP to this woman but I am sadly not surprised given my own experience there,” one wrote.

“Yeah, it was probably fatigue and low visibility. The hike is really difficult. It takes 5 days altogether,” another said.

Others criticized the failed rescue attempts.

“Absurd negligence, there was always an excuse. weather conditions, unsuitable materials, etc,” a commenter said.

“Criminally negligent. Blood boiling,” another remarked.

“I’ve been following this story because I used to be a tour guide. I would rather die with a tourist than live with the guilt of losing one on my watch,” a third added.

“How can you leave someone behind when they fell on your tour? What’s the thinking process?” another asked.

