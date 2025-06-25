Advertisement
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to change wedding venue after protestors threaten to fill Venice canal with inflatable crocodiles

“But why not real crocodiles?”

jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding venice canal protest crocodiles

Plans for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding celebration in Venice reportedly hit a snag after local protesters made it clear they weren’t going to let it slide. 

Initially set for Cannaregio—a lively and popular part of the city known for its nightlife—the event has now been relocated to a more secure location across the lagoon.

The switch comes after activists from a local group called No Space for Bezos warned they’d flood the canals with inflatable crocodiles to block celebrity guests from arriving.

Protestors in the group spoke to Reuters, saying, “We want to send a very clear message: The ones who should be ashamed are them. They are the people who have destroyed this city.”

The couple reportedly changed course after months of pushback, culminating in these theatrical protest plans.

What are the updated plans?

Instead of the original venue, the party will now take place in Arsenale. The location is a historic shipyard complex surrounded by walls, much harder to access and far easier to guard.

Roughly 200 guests are expected to attend the Bezos-Sanchez nuptials, and the list may include Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, and Leonardo DiCaprio. According to reports, as many as 95 private jets will be landing at Venice’s airport this week.

Though no official dates have been confirmed, sources believe the celebrations will span multiple days. Guests will supposedly begin arriving Tuesday and Wednesday, with vows exchanged Friday at San Giorgio Maggiore basilica, and the main party held Saturday.

Netizens aren’t celebrating

Over on Reddit’s r/worldnews, a user shared the news in a post. Commenters quickly followed, making their feelings about the billionaire pretty clear.

“This is how we should respond every time we see a billionaire planning events,” one person wrote.

“Hopefully, there is no place on earth that will leave him alone,” another said.

“But why not real crocodiles?” someone else joked.

“I hope he feels the hate deeply. He won’t. But I hope he does,” a fourth added.

