‘I hit like 15 people’: Passenger says you shouldn’t bring straw-lid water bottles on planes

If you’re traveling by plane and want to take a water bottle with you, be careful what type you decide to bring.

TikToker Kat Darby (@lifted_pdx) recently shared a PSA for anyone wanting to bring their straw-lid water bottle on an airplane. The video has been viewed over 294,000 times as of publication.

“Have you ever gone on a plane and brought a water bottle with a straw in it?” Kat began. “Well, do I have a story for you because last week, I went on a flight, and I brought this handy dandy water bottle with me, and it has a straw in it.”

Then, Kat explained why she thinks water bottles with straws shouldn’t be used in the air. “What I did not account for was water pressure,” she said. “So, when I opened it, it proceeded to piss like a hose … I hit … like 15 people with my squirting water bottle because, lucky for me, this thing holds like 30 ounces. I could not get it to stop.”

She said the only way she could stop the hose-like pressure was to stick her finger into the hole and press the lid closed. “So learn from my mistakes: Never fly with a giant water bottle with a [expletive] straw in it,” she concluded.

Many commenters shared their own experiences of water bottle fiascos.

“I did this…. It was the fountain that never ended! That really should be on the flight attendant puppet show before the flight,” one said.

“Same thing happened to me. It was like a geyser. Everyone around me was soaked. So embarrassing but hilarious,” a second added.

“I bit into a camelback rubber straw on a plane and accidentally water boarded myself,” a third recalled.

Others pointed out that you have to equalize the pressure before drinking from a water bottle on an airplane.

“I always untwist the cap to release the pressure before I open the straw,” a viewer explained.

“Yeah like unscrew the cap to release the pressure,” another agreed.

People may not always consider water pressure when bringing a bottle on a plane, but it’s important to remember if you decide to sip from your trusty canteen midair. To keep your bottle from exploding, be sure to twist the cap a little to release the pressure before drinking. Otherwise, you and any nearby passengers may feel like you’ve been hit by a geyser.

The Daily Dot reached out to Darby via email for further information.