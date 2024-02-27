In an era where the healthcare industry faces a critical shortage of nurses, a viral TikTok video by @mrsmotivated has brought to light an innovative yet unsettling solution: The virtual nurse.

The 1:24-minute clip, which has garnered over 577,000 views, offers a firsthand glimpse into the future of patient care at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. Through the lens of a woman who has recently experienced a stroke, viewers are introduced to an unexpected member of her care team—a virtual nurse.

“I’m in my room at the hospital, and they don’t have enough staff here. So, they said, ‘Hey, just so you know, there’s a thing on the wall, and it’s going to be your virtual nurse,'” the woman narrates, her tone a mix of astonishment and apprehension. The “thing” she refers to is a piece of technology that abruptly interrupts her TV show to introduce the virtual nurse, whose sudden appearance on the screen left her both freaked out and impressed.

“This is what it’s come to, guys. But this is freaking crazy. My mind blown right now. I’m actually impressed,” she continues, encapsulating the mixed emotions many patients might feel when encountering this digital transition in care.

The use of virtual nurses, as highlighted in the viral video, emerges as a creative response to a pressing problem: The dwindling number of bedside nurses. According to Health Tech Magazine, healthcare organizations are grappling with an aging nurse workforce, with a median age of 52 and a projected 4.7 million nurses retiring by 2030. The pandemic has only accelerated the adoption of virtual nursing, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.

Virtual nurses operate from remote centers, employing videoconferencing technology to perform tasks that don’t require physical presence, such as conducting admissions interviews and providing discharge instructions.

“None of us are going to have the complement of nurses that we would like to have moving forward, so we have to get creative with the way that we provide care,” explains Jennifer Ball, director of virtual care at Saint Luke’s Health System.

The TikTok video by @mrsmotivated does more than showcase a novel healthcare technology; it reflects a broader shift toward integrating digital solutions in patient care. The presence of a virtual nurse in her hospital room, a concept once unimaginable, underscores the healthcare industry’s efforts to adapt to a future where technology and human care intersect more frequently than ever before.

There were mixed thoughts about the virtual nurse setup. One person was dubious: “What happens if you code? Does maintenance come in and the virtual nurse talks him through it.” One person questioned the idea altogether, writing, “They will pay for that technology but won’t pay their nurses. Omg. I am so worried.”

“How are physical assessments completed? Vitals? IV started?” asked another person. “It’s basically a FaceTime call to make sure you are still breathing.”

“We are ALLLLLL leaving bedside… buckle up for the future,” said another commenter. In fact, one person commented, relating the clip to the Netflix sci-fi show, “What in the Black Mirror?”

As healthcare systems continue to navigate the challenges of nurse shortages, the story shared by @mrsmotivated serves as a compelling narrative on the evolving landscape of patient care. It highlights the potential of virtual nursing to alleviate staffing pressures and the need for patients and healthcare professionals to adapt to these technological advancements. The Daily Dot has contacted @mrsmotivated for comment.