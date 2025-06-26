Diner horrified to find parasitic worm in her fish—after she took the last bite

A Redditor posted to the r/Wellthatsucks subreddit after discovering a worm in the last bites of their halibut, and Redditors made light of an otherwise traumatic situation.

Featured Video

Redditor u/Serious_Move_4423‘s photo of a nearly-empty plate of fish was accompanied by the caption, “Just finished my fish and found this for dessert🪱Had some halibut and pulled this between the folds of the bite I was about to put in my mouth 🤮”

Parasitic worms are surprisingly common in fish

While it might seem shocking, finding a worm in cooked fish isn’t rare. In fact, many saltwater fish, including halibut, can host parasitic worms. These worms are often killed by proper freezing or cooking methods, but occasionally, they still show up. Unfortunately for Reddit user u/Serious_Move_4423, one such survivor made an appearance in the most disturbing way possible, right at the end of their meal.

Advertisement

On another Reddit post about a worm found in halibut, one commenter explained how these pesky parasites are entirely too common. u/Nautical_Owl wrote, “Realistically almost every fish has some form of parasite and there’s a few steps along the way to catch it. Such as commercial freezing on ships below -35f and holding that temperature as well as simply proper fabrication and candling techniques.”

Redditors react with amusement

Despite how gross it was, the experience sparked laughter rather than sympathy. As odd as it may seem, many users turned the moment into a roast session. Some Redditors were quick to crack seafood-related jokes, while others shared their own fishy horror stories.

Advertisement

One popular comment quipped, “Join me on my weight loss journey.” To which the OP responded, “The parasite will help in more ways than one.”

Another Redditor chimed in, “What’s wrong? You’ve hardly touched your worm.”

“I love sushi, I’m sure I’m full of wormies by now,” said u/TheRudeCactus. Someone replied to them saying, “You’re actually a well known tourist spot Source: I’m a worm.”

Advertisement

Many pointed out that halibut, like other white fish, often comes from regions where parasitic worms are common. A few commenters offered advice about freezing fish to kill parasites or choosing trusted vendors.

“Don’t want to be that guy but fish are full of them. As long as they’re properly cooked and stored no reason to worry. But seriously all fish is full of worms sadly. Cod and halibut are the worst generally. But no they all have it,” wrote u/Mrlustyou.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.