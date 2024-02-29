Trump releases video statement saying he knows Melania’s name

Former President Donald Trump released a video hitting back after President Joe Biden incorrectly claiming on Monday that Trump is “about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”

The quip came during Biden’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where the 81-year-old president sought to alleviate concerns about his age by noting that Trump is also senior, at 77.

The accusation that Trump didn’t know Melania Trump’s name was amplified by social media users sharing a clip of his remarks at CPAC, where he reacted to the audience clapping for the former First Lady and saying “Wow, Mercedes, that’s pretty good!”

In the video, Trump bizarrely described Biden’s comments, saying, “He talked about Donald Trump and his wife, I don’t know the name of my wife,” before noting that his comment was knowingly directed to Mercedes Schlapp—the wife of Matt Schlapp, who is responsible for organizing the conference.

In a video released Wednesday night, Trump railed against Biden promoting the incorrect claim, arguing the “radical left Democrats” are “constantly making up stories about me because their candidate is a mental and physical basket case.”

The Radical Left Democrats are at it again… pic.twitter.com/uPqOjljW9O — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 29, 2024

Trump said Biden’s remarks “on a very poorly rated show” were dishonest, given that he was speaking to the Schlapps about Melania Trump—not misspeaking her name.

“These people are really dishonest,” Trump said. “They are absolutely something. They have a horrible candidate who’s a horrible president. They make up things constantly.”

“You take a look at when I use Barack Hussein Obama and I interject him into where it’s supposed to be Biden and I do it purposely for comedic reasons and for sarcasm because a lot of people say that Obama is running the country, not Biden because he’s sleeping all the time, they say ‘oh, I don’t know the name of the president,'” he continued. “Or when I imitate this guy getting off a stage, what they do is they say oh he had trouble getting off a stage. I have no trouble getting off a stage.”

Trump went on to argue that anyone who watches him would say it’s “amazing” that he could go without a teleprompter for two hours.

“Very few people, maybe almost nobody, can do what I do,” Trump said. “So here’s a story: the disinformation of the Democrats is unbelievable. They do it because they have a horrible candidate. Don’t associate me with the mental midget that you portray because I want to tell you, he should not be leading this country.”