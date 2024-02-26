We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: Wojak, one of the most-used reaction memes in internet history, the Democrats’ response to Trump’s red-bottomed shoes, the backlash to ‘Gen Alpha’ influencers , and a frequent traveler’s hack for checking bags for free .

After that, check out Mikael’s ‘One Dumb Conspiracy’ column.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Wojak is undoubtedly one of the most prominent memes in the modern era .

They’re definitely Dem-coded .

We’re being introduced to “Gen Alpha influencers” – those born between the 2010s and 2020s – and they’re already causing discourse in a new viral video .

What Nina is proposing is patience.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists think WWII era executive order gives migrants $5k visa gift cards

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧋 A parent sparked discussion on TikTok after revealing that a gas station accidentally sold her underage son alcoholic iced tea.

✉️ A viral screenshot claiming that Gmail is shutting down was trending on X––but don’t worry, it’s just a prank .

📮 A Black influencer received a very rude email from a brand stating they will not be working with Black creators.

🍔 A Customer shared an app hack to get free food from places like McDonald’s and Domino’s.

🍹 Viewers are divided after a bartender blasted a customer who wanted light ice in their drink.

🎯 A Target shopper went viral after telling the story of being approached by scammers in the store.

👚 A T.J. Maxx customer discovered the store was filled with clothes from 2014, leading commenters to question how the supply chain works .

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

👋 Before you go

TikToker Kirpa Sudick (@kirpa_sudick) had a trip to Portugal planned with her boyfriend for later in the year. But then they broke up.

She made the dreaded phone call to American Airlines ––to see if she could get her money back––and the customer service representative said something she couldn’t have prepared for, she recalled.

She said “a lovely woman Keisha answers, and I tell her the situation.” Sudick said she could hear the worker clicking through her computer trying to find her tickets. Sudick recalled the worker saying to her , “’Oh, honey, this trip is all the way in September. You really had high hopes for this relationship.’”

“’Better that you learned and figured this all out now than later,’” the supportive worker added, according to Sudick. Before her video ended, Sudick zoomed in on her face, saying, “Damn, girl. Thanks.”

🎶 Now Playing: “The Drugs Don’t Work” by The Verve 🎶