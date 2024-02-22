‘They can barely talk’: Walmart worker in shock over viral video of ‘Gen Alpha influencers’

IPad kids are everywhere. They are crowding ’round Sephora, bullying each other over Stanley Cups, and sparking debate on social media. And now, we’re being introduced to “Gen Alpha influencers.” As the generation after Gen Z, “Gen Alpha” describes those who were born between the 2010s and 2020s. And they’re already causing discourse in a new viral video.

The video depicts two young influencers making fun of all the stereotypes surrounding them.

“We’re Gen Alpha influencers, of course we’re obsessed with skincare,” one child surrounded by cosmetics told the camera. “We’re Gen Alpha, of course we’re obsessed with Sephora and Ulta,” another added. The girls then went on to describe other behavior that is seen as unique to Gen Alpha influencers, such as wearing headbands before filming their “Get Ready With Mes” and not having any actual toys.

The clip was made by the Garza Crew, a “Mom and Twin Daughter Trio” with 4.8 million followers. The twins, Haven and Koti, are both 7 years old and are self-described “Gen Alpha Influencers.” Along with their mom, they make comedic TikTok videos poking fun at the “Gen Alpha” video genre along with other lifestyle content like GRWMs and night routines.

“That video was a fun satire video poking fun at how controversial the topic of kids and skincare is,” Adrea Garza told the Daily Dot in an email statement. “At the end, Haven is playing with slime and playfully says, ‘of course we don’t have toys.’ It was our joking way of addressing the backlash and criticism while making light of the fact that not everything you see on social media is reality.”

Some TikTokers are horrified at the notion of Gen Alpha influencers, with Walmart worker Hannah Gregory duetting the video and describing herself as “mortified.” The duet quickly went viral, amassing 3.1 million views by the time of writing, as viewers struggled to reconcile the idea of 7-year-olds being influencers.

“We’re Gen Alpha influencers, of course I don’t know the whole Alphabet yet” one commenter joked. “They can barely talk,” another despaired. “Like, what happened to kids being kids?” a third asked.

Hannah didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.