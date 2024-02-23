‘I had to do the same thing with Spirit’: Woman calls American Airlines after breakup to cancel her trip. She can’t believe what they told her

Figuring out how to go about breaking things off with a significant other right before a planned trip with them is tricky. There are numerous Reddit threads, like this one, from people contemplating whether they should stay with their significant other just because they have a vacation planned, and Vice reported on the phenomenon of new exes still taking those planned vacations together.

TikToker Kirpa Sudick (@kirpa_sudick) had a trip to Portugal planned with her boyfriend for later in the year. But then they broke up.

Sudick figured the breakup happened far enough in advance that she could still salvage her ticket money. “So I just wanted to see what my options were—to get money back, or flight credit,” she said in her video, which received 368,000 views.

She made the dreaded phone call to American Airlines, and the customer service representative said something she couldn’t have prepared for, she recalled.

She said “a lovely woman Keisha answers, and I tell her the situation.” Sudick said she could hear the worker clicking through her computer trying to find her tickets. Sudick recalled the worker saying to her, “’Oh, honey, this trip is all the way in September. You really had high hopes for this relationship.’”

“’Better that you learned and figured this all out now than later,'” the supportive worker added, according to Sudick.

Before her video ended, Sudick zoomed in on her face, saying, “Damn, girl. Thanks.”

Sudick also captioned her video, “@American Airlines keepin it real.”

Viewers in the comment section joked about Sudick’s interaction, and many encouraged Sudick to still take the trip.

“If you don’t want Keisha in your business, don’t tell her your business,” one comment wrote with laughing emoji.

“Go by yourself and enjoy ! That’s what I did, I had a trip planned to London, went anyways and met someone while there and he took me on a date to Paris,” another said.

There are many benefits of traveling after a breakup. Relationship experts told Condé Nast Traveler that traveling after a breakup offers a good distraction and gives people a much-needed break from their emotions.

It’s unclear if Sudick still plans to go to Portugal alone, but she may have been persuaded, responding, “Manifesting this for myself in Portugal lol.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sudick via the TikTok comment section.