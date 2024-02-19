We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Today’s top stories are about: a pregnant stingray who may have experienced immaculate conception, a textbook filled with poorly-composed AI illustrations , the real uses of silica gel packets , and the political ‘drug’ known as copium .

“How did she get pregnant if there’s no male stingrays in the aquarium?’” asked an inquisitive TikToker.

People were pretty sure rats don’t look like that .

“Why would they put poison in the box?” she questioned .

It’s a new political drug dreamed up by some clever meme-sters .

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists are now pushing AIDS denialism

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍹 A woman on TikTok shared the one drink at Chili’s that’s guaranteed to get you wasted.

🎬 Here are the best highly specific, hilarious movie lists on Letterboxd.

🥞 A customer claims their syrup was watered down at IHOP – on National Pancake Day, of all days.

💵 Why a price scanner at Dollar Tree portends the end of times.

🍔 A McDonald’s expert explains why the Quarter Pounder seems different lately .

🎯 A Target customer called out the store’s new inconvenient checkout policy.

📺 A student was surprised to find his professor had monetized his lectures on YouTube.

🪧 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how JuiceLand strikers and ride-hailing drivers are organizing online .

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

When you have a gourmet meal, two things are customary. Firstly, you tip (much to the chagrin of some), and secondly, you give compliments to the chef. If you think about it, it’s just basic manners—but sometimes the etiquette can feel a bit out of context.

In a viral TikTok, which has now amassed 1.6 million views as of Friday, Buffalo Wild Wings server Liv Anderson shows exactly what happens when you decide to give your compliments to the chef. Namely, the chefs in question look just a little bit out of place, confused, and mildly irritated as comedic music plays in the background.

Specifically, commenters were obsessed with the last chef, who was smiling with the same level of enthusiasm as a child on their first day of school. “The last guy is just happy to be there,” one commenter wrote.

Many also commented on the humorous-looking dynamics of the place, and as one user put it, “I bet that squad is hilarious to work with.”

