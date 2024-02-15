The best Letterboxd lists for movie lovers planning a movie marathon or double feature

There are few things more hilarious than when someone rides a little too hard for something a little too specific.

With that in mind, entirely too specific Letterboxd lists are having a moment among film lovers.

god bless the people who make extremely niche letterboxd lists idk what i’d do without you — bethany (@fiImgal) February 6, 2024

For those not in the know, Letterboxd is—in their own words—“a social platform for sharing your taste in film” that viewers can use as “ a diary to record your opinion about films as you watch them.” So, in its most basic form, Letterboxd is a site users can use to make lists of their personal favorite films, keep track of the films they’ve already seen or want to see in the future, and/or create lists to let their friends know their taste.

And, as you can imagine, some of these lists end up being pretty entertaining in themselves—and, in some cases, even more entertaining than the movies they’re listing!

You see, users on Letterboxd have a knack for creating lists that are almost painful in their hilarious specificity. Whether it be a user grouping together some unlikely movies that share a single strange commonality or actors whose performances reveal an odd throughline in their work despite their extensive repertoires, these lists have become a joy to discover on the platform, and that joy has begun bleeding over into other meme-loving circles.

So, when a recent tweet praising these ultra-specific lists went viral, you better believe movie lovers were quick to share their absolute favorite specific Letterboxd lists.

Here are just a few of the funniest:

he knows where to put his galitussy https://t.co/iWDJSQZ5b7 pic.twitter.com/kLdtBs3Mja — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) February 9, 2024

but doesn't do any of the travelling herself https://t.co/VxJ07j2mqI pic.twitter.com/GjsinhrEFb — Pierut28Rae (@Pierut28Rae) February 9, 2024

nothing extreme but I love this genre https://t.co/SaMaliGFEa pic.twitter.com/9u7UbeNp4t — shay (@madiscoven) February 10, 2024

So thank you, silly Letterboxd users, for being equal parts hilarious and specific. TBH, we need a lot more of this level of foolishness (and much less pretentiousness) in the movie-lover community!