‘Did them dirty’: Buffalo Wild Wings server shows what really happens when you give ‘your compliments to the chef’

When you have a gourmet meal, two things are customary. Firstly, you tip (much to the chagrin of some), and secondly, you give compliments to the chef. If you think about it, it’s just basic manners—but sometimes the etiquette can feel a bit out of context.

This, as one worker showed, is the case at Buffalo Wild Wings. While it is indeed a restaurant, it’s what’s considered to be a “casual dining” restaurant, along with a sports bar. This means that while giving compliments to the chef might be nice, it’s arguably a little bit unnecessary.

In the viral TikTok, which has now amassed 1.6 million views as of Friday, Buffalo Wild Wings server Liv Anderson shows exactly what happens when you decide to give your compliments to the chef. Namely, the chefs in question look just a little bit out of place, confused, and mildly irritated as comedic music plays in the background.

Liv didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Specifically, commenters were obsessed with the last chef, who was smiling with the same level of enthusiasm as a child on their first day of school.

“The last guy is just happy to be there,” one commenter wrote.

“The last one looks so sweet!” another declared.

Many also commented on the humorous-looking dynamics of the place, and as one user put it, “I bet that squad is hilarious to work with.”

“I know that’s the funniest kitchen to be in during a rush,” another added. “This is how you know the food is going to be fire,” a third said.

The best part is that the viral video also caused former servers to reminiscent about their own restaurant experiences.

“I used to work at a bdubs and this is an accurate representation of back-of-house,” a further commenter added.

This isn’t the first time the antics of Buffalo Wild Wings workers have gone TikTok-viral.

In a clip, worker Destiny Jade (@destinyjade421) shows the differences between the “front and back of house” music at her workplace. While the front-of-house seemed to have pretty standard vibes, with friendly rock music playing in the background, the back-of-house was full of vibes and hip-hop music.