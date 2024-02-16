‘My Target has 26 checkouts. I have never seen more than 3 open’: Target customer calls out store for new checkout policy

A Target customer is calling out the store’s new checkout policy, arguing that regardless of the checkout method, customers don’t want to wait in long lines.

Ryan Quinlan (@butthatsmyopinion) posted his gripe with Target to TikTok, asking his viewers, “Has anyone else noticed the absolute dumpster fire that Target is slowly becoming?”

Quinlan appears as a talking head in front of a photograph of a Target store with a long line of customers waiting to be checked out. He explains, “Someone posted this picture to Twitter saying that this was their local Target and that they only had one cashier.”

“Like me, you might be wondering why don’t they just use the self-checkout line,” Quinlan says. “It turns out that Target is now implementing times where they don’t allow self-checkout to be turned on and instead force customers to go to checkout aisles with the cashier.”

The TikToker pulls up a Reddit post that claims Target’s new corporate policy dictates that stores only turn on self-checkout machines from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Previously, they were on from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Quinlan says.

The reason for the cutback, Quinlan says, is “corporate thinks that guests prefer real checkouts now.”

In addition to reducing the hours when self-checkout is available, Target is also restricting the service to customers buying 10 items or fewer at some stores. “Our guests tell us they enjoy interacting with our team,” Target Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan tells CNN. CNN also reports that in recent months, the company has “refocused” its checkout areas, resulting in a 6% increase in customers using cashier lanes.

“Maybe some people prefer being checkout by a real person,” Quinlan says, “[but] I think everybody despises lines that go across the entire store. Not only that, but sometimes people just don’t want to talk to the cashier. They just want to go in, get their one or two items, go to self-checkout, and get out.”

“Why don’t you just give people the option?” he wonders.

Quinlan’s video received 1.6 million views and over 6,600 comments. Numerous other Target customers had similar complaints about the store.

“My Target has 26 checkouts. I have never seen more than 3 open,” one viewer said.

“I went to a different Target than my usual one and their self checkout was 10 items of less and they were ENFORCING it intensely,” a second shared.

“There have been so many times that I have just left target without buying anything cuz I’m not gonna get in that huge line,” a further wrote.

“For sure. Long lines really make me question if I need xyz and the answer is usually, nopeee,” someone else mentioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Quinlan and Target via email for further comment.