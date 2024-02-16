‘I’m so invested’: Viewers think a pregnant stingray may birth the next coming of Jesus. Here’s why

Every so often, something takes ahold of the collective imagination of the internet—and that’s exactly the case with a pregnant stingray that might herald the second coming of Jesus.

TikToker Kayla (@kjadeg) discussed the details of this fascinating story on her account on Wednesday.

“Have you heard about the pregnant stingray in North Carolina?” she asks her viewers. “I don’t really think that I would normally care about this, but I care about this right now because there are no male stingrays in her enclosure in the aquarium.”

“So, how did she get pregnant? Everybody’s wondering,” Kayla says, adding that the stingray is due to give birth in the next week or so.

“So you’re like, ‘How did she get pregnant if there’s no male stingrays in the aquarium?'” the TikToker continues, before she answers her own question.

“Um, there are two male sharks. You wanna know how sharks mate with each other? It’s a whole process, but they bite each other in the process. They found shark bite marks on Charlotte,” she says, referring to the pregnant stingray. “So, there might be a shark stingray baby coming up soon.”

Kayla adds, “People are also suggesting that she went through this very rare process of basically self fertilizing her own egg,s and it’s gonna make, like, almost clones of her.

Kayla says that the end result is either going to be a stingray Jesus that she dubs “Steesus” or a shark-stingray hybrid.

“I cannot wait for when she gives birth because then we will know. Do we see the second coming of Christ in a stingray, or do we see the first-ever shark-stingray hybrid in 2024? There is no losing. I’m so invested,” she concludes.

Kayla isn’t the only person invested in Charlotte’s story, as The Associated Press reports. Kayla’s video garnered 3.3 million views and over 9,000 comments. Viewers were amused by the theory and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“My vote is for steezus because a shark stingray hybrid sounds terrifying, yet awesome,” said one person.

“Yeah I’m in marine biology and it would probably be the steezus rather than the rayshark but we are also wanting to know how this comes out,” joked another.

“Shark ray HOOHAA,” someone else wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kayla for further comment via Instagram direct message.