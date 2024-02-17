We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: Putin choosing sides in the U.S. election, the uptick in cosmetic procedures among Gen Z, a woman who found AI-generated images of herself on Reddit, and the shocking reason a parent had to sign a permission slip in a Florida school.

After that, dig into Kyle’s ‘Meme History’ column (and video).

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“Frankly, I did not get full satisfaction from this interview,” Putin declared .

➤READ MORE

Gen Z have started mining personal cosmetic procedures for online content.

➤READ MORE

A woman was horrified to find AI-generated pictures of her on Reddit and took to social media to issue a PSA.

➤READ MORE

“Do they have permission slips for “white books?” one X user commented .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Generational Memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💏🏻 George Soros’ son is dating Huma Abedin, Hilary Clinton’s former aide, and the conservatives are losing it .

💵 A visually impaired woman called out iPad tipping culture on TikTok.

🏈 There was a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade, and conspiracy theorists think it was another “false flag” operation orchestrated by Taylor Swift and the U.S. government .

🌮 A Taco Bell customer shared how she orders food using the app while in the drive-thru – no human interaction necessary.

🍹 A woman ordered a margarita while dining alone and received a dazzling surprise .

🕹️ A Pizza Hut delivery person was robbed at gunpoint while on the job. All the thief wanted was the pie.

🎟️ A woman on TikTok tested the ‘white line theory’ when buying lottery scratch-offs, sparking debate in the comments.

🥡 From the Daily Dot archive: Videos of Asian food bring out xenophobic trolls—creators are pushing back .

👋 Before you go

When traveling, it can be tempting to treat oneself to room service. However, just because a hotel has an item on their menu, that doesn’t mean they actually know how to make it, as TikTok user and actress Elle McLemore (@elle_pooh) recently learned .

Recently, this hotel guest’s ‘luxurious’ dinner service went awry after she discovered her pricey pasta was just a frozen dish from Trader Joe’s.

In a video with over 59,000 views , McLemore shows two dishes being unveiled from room service containers. One of the dishes is a pasta dinner, specifically spaghetti cacio e pepe.

However, as the video progresses, McLemore reveals that she found a bag of frozen Trader Joe’s Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe in the hotel’s communal refrigerator. “Thought it tasted familiar,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.