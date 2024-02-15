‘i get anxious im the ONLY person that uses them and they think im weird’: Taco Bell customer orders through the app—while she’s at the drive-thru

A TikToker recently went viral when she filmed herself picking up her Taco Bell app order.

Olena_89 (@olena_89) racked up 1.2 million views as of the publication of this story with a video that revealed the lengths people will go to avoid human interaction in this post-COVID world.

Olena framed the video with a text overlay that reads, “POV: ordering everything through apps to avoid ordering in person.” Before the video ended, she let the Taco Bell worker know she had a mobile order.

Commenters added their two cents, with most replying that using apps is preferable to ordering at the restaurant.

“Yes if I can’t order thru the app I don’t wanna go,” one said.

“Sameee!! And do no contact delivery with a note not to knock & I’ll get it once they leave. Anything not to have to have a conversation,” a second agreed.

“But it’s also cheaper, especially w Taco Bell. Some things are only available through the app,” a third added.

“Sometimes the app will say ‘mobile ordering not available at this time’ and I will simply leave,” another viewer admitted.

Fast food workers also claimed to prefer dealing with mobile orders rather than having face-to-face interaction.

“As a fast food worker.. I LOVE ppl who order via the app. Makes the whole process so much faster,” a viewer said.

“If you give us time to make the order & dont expect for it to be done as u just placed it then we love ittt,” a second clarified.

Mobile orders have jumped in usage since the pandemic, when the restaurant industry was attempting to balance sales with social distancing, and they seem to have become a staple in customers’ lives. Some even claim that restaurant apps can keep people from going hungry when money is tight.

According to QSR Magazine, apps are also beneficial to restaurants. They reduce bottlenecks by allowing customers to order ahead of time. Additionally, they help keep the kitchen from getting backed up and offer features like push notifications, achievements, and reward points to incentivize customers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taco Bell via email and Olena_89 via TikTok direct message for further comment.