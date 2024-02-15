‘Half the time, they’re too embarrassed to ask me’: Woman calls out how ‘uncomfortable’ iPad tipping culture is as a blind person

If you’ve been shopping in the past year, you might have noticed that more places seem to be asking for tips than ever before. What was once relegated to only restaurants and in-person services has now become a common prompt, with shoppers reporting being asked for tips for online purchases and in clothing stores.

This idea has been commonly dubbed “tipflation,” referring to the notion that shoppers are presently being asked to tip more often—and in higher amounts.

Numerous examples of this phenomenon have sparked discussion in recent months. One user claimed the default tip on their payment tablet would have them paying a 102% tip on the normal price for their item. Another complained about how a barista seemed to expect a tip after she ordered just water and a cake pop.

At one point, TikTok user Minna released a video saying she was asked to tip on a greeting card. This led her to say that she was leaving unnecessary tipping in 2023. This video, which went viral, inspired many reactions and stitches, including one from TikToker Izzy (@izzybayleaf), who has limited eyesight.

In a video with over 76,000 views, Izzy says that she cannot use tablet-based payment devices and has to get the store clerk to walk her through the process.

“Where this gets so awkward is tipping, when there is a page prompting me to tip,” she explains.

While Izzy notes that she’s more than happy to tip in situations where tipping is expected, such as restaurants, salons, and more, ‘tipflation’ has led to some strange interactions.

“You have to deliberately read [the tip request] out to me so I can make a decision on whether or not I want to tip,” she says. “When it’s verbally said out loud, [it] really translates how ridiculous of an ask it is, and it’s just such an uncomfortable moment for everyone involved.”

Later, she adds, “Half the time they’re too embarrassed to ask me, and they just say, ‘Oh, we can just skip this page.’”

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences with tablet-based tipping devices.

“As a clerk I would press skip on the tip screen so fast! Seriously though usually if I need to press the buttons on the iPad for a customer I skip the tip,” said a user.

“At my old job if anyone had trouble using our tablet (we got a lot of elderly customers) I would just skip it for them,” added another. “They usually tipped in cash.”

“I have low vision. Caught a cab recently. Got the tip screen. Hit the middle button bc it’s typically 20%,” wrote a third. “No. The lowest was 20% and went up to 40%!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Izzy via Instagram direct message.