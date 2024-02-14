‘Do you want the receipt too?’: Pizza Hut worker gets robbed at gunpoint while delivering food

During her last ever Pizza Hut shift, an employee shared the most shocking (and traumatizing) experience she had while working for the chain.

“It’s a real short story about the time I got robbed at gunpoint,” TikTok user Savannah (@savannahpg) says casually as if she didn’t just reveal she was robbed with a weapon over some pizza.

In the video, she explains that when she used to be a delivery driver at another location, she was out at night delivering a cash order (when the customer pays at the door with cash). When she pulled up to the apartment complex, it was strangely dark.

“I think it was a setup because it was all very convenient. It was a cash order, it was too poorly lit, the apartment was completed, and the guy was waiting for me when I got there,” Savannah says.

But she didn’t see the man when she pulled up because he was standing behind a pillar.

When she started walking toward the building with the food, the man jumped out from behind the pillar and had a gun on him.

He put the gun in her face and told her to hand over the food.

“Thankfully, he didn’t ask for anything else because I had cash in my pocket. I had my AirPods, my phone like he could have gotten away with a lot more, but he just wanted the food,” she says.

Stunned after the interaction, Savannah seemingly went into autopilot and yelled out, “Do you want the receipt too?” As you can imagine, he did not want the receipt and didn’t answer. Instead, the thief continued to run away.

“I kinda just stood there in shock for a second. Partly at the fact that I just got robbed and partly at the fact that why did I say that? Why did I do that?” she says regarding the receipt comment. “… And then I started crying on my way back to the store.”

Once back at the store, Savannah had to file a police report and was thankfully told to go home early.

In the comments section, Savannah said that this is her favorite story to tell people about her time working at Pizza Hut, but she worries people won’t believe her because of how “RIDICULOUS my reaction was.”

