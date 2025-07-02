Influencer orders 25 McDonald’s cheeseburgers—complains about the 25-cent bag charge

Many of us have likely forgotten the Supersize Me documentary, which featured Morgan Spurlock eating McDonald’s and nothing else for a month. Now, influencer Gal Akbari looks set to rival Spurlock as she orders 25 McDonald’s cheeseburgers.

A McDonald’s 25th birthday celebration

Primarily, Akbari is a mukbanger. Her TikTok account, which is entitled “Woman vs Food,” has 3.5 million followers.

Her main gimmick is piling up fast food burgers into creations like the 10-patty quarter-pounder and the 9-patty Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger at Wendy’s. While such a creation wasn’t made with the McDonald’s cheeseburgers, Akbari nonetheless proved once again that quantity beats quality.

In the clip, Akbari begins by showing her bulging McDonald’s bags filled to the brim with cheeseburgers, joking that she had placed just a “light” order of 25 cheeseburgers and 6 fries. This clip is currently sitting at 753,700 views.

The clip then cuts to her at the McDonald’s counter, leaving the restaurant employee looking shocked by the outrageous order. Showing her receipt to the camera, Akbari jokes that she has the “most expensive McDonald’s order” ever. The order is $121.

The last shot depicts Akbari’s car covered in burgers, with the number 25 being spelled out by French fries. “25, baby!” she enthuses.

…And 25 cents for the bag

In the video description, along with an on-screen caption, she adds that she had to pay for 25-cent bags—a fact she doesn’t seem pleased about.

In the comments, users agreed that the bag cost was the craziest thing about this video.

“Can’t believe McDonald’s charges 25 cents for a bag,” one wrote. “Especially since it rips so easily,” another added, while a third remarked that “other places r like way better for 25 cents.”

A fourth reasoned that it was “not even a nice bag,” while a fifth declared that “McDonald’s is a scam company,”: suggesting that Akbari is far from alone in how she feels.

Akbari didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

