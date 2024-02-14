‘I take pride in openly sharing the work I’ve done for myself’: Expert addresses stigma behind the rise of cosmetic procedures by Gen-Z clients

Remember LipGate? Some of us will recall the internet drama that occurred when Kylie Jenner got lip filler but told everyone she just overlined her lips and then eventually came clean on an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

Yeah, well… the days of denying cosmetic procedures are officially behind us, thanks to a new TikTok trend.

Recently, people have been posting TikTok carousels with photos of themselves and sentences like, “You’re so naturally pretty” and “I love how you don’t have work done like other girls” written on them— only for the second swipe to reveal all the cosmetic procedures or cosmetic enhancements (think hair dye, eyebrow tint, etc.) they’ve actually had done.

One person who hopped on this trend was aesthetic physician assistant Armita Amini. When asked what made her post her TikTok, Amini said it had a lot to do with transparency. “I take pride in openly sharing the work I’ve done for myself,” she told the Daily Dot. “Transparency is essential as it promotes a supportive atmosphere, breaks down stigmas, and encourages open conversations about self-improvement.”

Amini’s TikTok—which has gotten more than 700,000 views to date—openly labels the treatments she’s had done: Sculptra, microneedling with PRP, lip, cheek, and under-eye filler to name a few, serving as a sort of SEO landing point for TikTok users searching for those keywords.

With that being said, the stigma against plastic surgery has definitely already been dwindling over the years. Or at least it has for Gen Z, who’ve actually started mining personal procedures for online content.

According to data released by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 75% of plastic surgeons saw a spike in clients under the age of 30 in recent years.

As to why so many young people are opting for enhancements? Reasons from that report list “seeing themselves on Zoom meetings and wanting to make a change” and “remote work making recovery less burdensome.” Regardless, rest assured they’re posting about it on TikTok.

Her comments section is filled with questions about the different procedures—“Was under-eye filler painful?” and “How was the healing from cheek/under-eye? I’m going this weekend and I’m nervous”—as well as many notes of praise: “Thank you for being truthful!”, “Love the transparency,” and “So real for this!”

Eager to use her virality to spread awareness of best practices, Amini responded thoughtfully—and transparently—to the questions, one by one. “I’ve always found authenticity to be empowering,” Amini said. “I believe in encouraging others by being genuine about my experiences.”

Amini isn’t the only creator who has had work done and openly posted about the experience. Last year, influencer Jazmyn Smith chronicled her breast augmentation in a series of TikToks that went uber viral.

This included one video stitching and responding to a comment regarding the pain level: “Stubbing my toe is more painful than my current situation,” she said in the TikTok. It’s clear that Gen Z is curious about cosmetic procedures, and they know that TikTok is the place where they’ll find honest feedback on it.

As for what Amini hopes viewers take away from her TikTok? She said she hopes they discover more diverse treatments and learn that, when done right, the results can look natural.

“I hope that this knowledge instills confidence, empowering them to comfortably explore treatments they’ve long wished to try,” she added. “I want to see everyone feel comfortable doing what they need to do to feel the best version of themselves.”