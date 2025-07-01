Yoga can be done anywhere, even in the sky. TikTok creators are sharing videos from airplane trips that feature flight attendants guiding passengers through seated yoga flows. Flying can reduce circulation and increase joint stiffness, as well as the risk of blood clots, so flight crews are helping to offset these risks with some in-flight stretching and breathing.

People say plane yoga helps keep passengers in the tiny cabin comfortable over long flights. Commenters shared that plane yoga could be the answer to travelers’ flight anxiety. Plus, it gives ham flight crews another opportunity to keep the crowd entertained—while tricking passengers into picking up their trash.

A viral plane yoga flow

A June 13 plane yoga video from @user1118383829333 went viral with 1.5 million views. Passengers on what appears to be a fully booked flight all follow the flight attendant’s cues in unison while 80s Flashdance banger Maniac plays.

“This would genuinely help my flight anxiety why don’t they do this every time 🤣.”

Airlines get cheeky with onboard yoga flows

Sofia Morgan, @dontworryaboutmeever, shared a plane yoga session on June 3. “Y’all ever done plane yoga?” she asked. Passengers on the Spirit airlines flight followed along with the flight attendant’s cues and stretched their arms about their heads.

Watch until the end—turns out the attendant was just trying to get passengers to pick up trash under their seats.

“Oh Spirit got jokes, huh,” commented @breannealiese. Morgan replied, “#2 airline in all of the U.S. he let us know!”

Yoga as a flight amenity

Looks like in-flight yoga became a thing a few years ago when budget airlines started directing passengers through a mini flow that concluded with the punchline, “reach to the floor and pick up the trash that’s down there.”

An in-flight flow from July 2021 shared by @breathe_strength got 1.2 million views.

Jokes on them though. Some people are just commenting that they charge you for everything else, you might as well get a free yoga class included with your flight.

@nachitojohnson joked, “Plot twist, Spirit Airlines charged them all $68.76 for ‘airplane yoga.’”

