‘They saw a lonely senorita and knew just what she needed’: Woman orders a margarita while dining alone. She did not expect what she received

Dining alone isn’t for everyone, but for one TikToker, it led to the “gift of a lifetime.” In a TikTok that has now amassed 4.9 million views, Kalyan Burley sat shocked as she was served a margarita with a sparkler.

Stunned into silence the on-screen caption read: “I’m literally on a work trip, ordered a margarita and received the gift of a lifetime.”

“Should I come back tomorrow?” she asked in the TikTok video description.

In the comments, other TikTokers were delighted by how extra the whole thing was. “That’s not a margarita, that’s an experience,” one wrote. “Oh, they were BORED BORED behind the bar,” another speculated.

A third commenter said: “Imagine a coworker walking by and you’re just sitting there with a firework duck margarita,” while a fourth added: “Whoever did this is the funniest person on the planet.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Kaylan said that she would disclose the name of the restaurant once she had finished the work trip—but in the meantime, she returned there for Valentine’s Day; with a server letting her go into the kitchen, so we could all see exactly how the margarita was made. As before, the margarita was adorned with numerous fruits, a little umbrella, a sparkler, and a collection of rubber ducks in hats. “And yes,” she added. “I kept the ducks.”

Kayla didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment, and the restaurant’s name remains unconfirmed.

But dining alone hasn’t always ended as well for other TikTokers. JessKa Daniels (@therealjesska) says she was left “fighting back tears” after being ignored by servers in a restaurant while dining alone. “Food here smells delicious, but I guess I’ll never know what it tastes like because I haven’t been served,” she said.

Meanwhile, when TikToker Neenib saw a woman eating alone, he was compelled to do what he called a “random act of kindness” and pay for her meal—except, it didn’t work out that way as commenters questioned whether the “kindness” was a step too far and just ended up making the woman in question uncomfortable.