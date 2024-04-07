‘If they don’t want to be bothered, DON’T GO OUT TO EAT’: Customers tell server they want to be left alone for entirety of meal

A server posted a viral TikTok saying a group of customers asked if she could them leave alone for the rest of their meal. Valia (@valiaandry1) has reached over 612,000 views and 54,000 likes on her video by Sunday afternoon, and viewers are split on what the protocol here actually is.

In her 9-second clip, Valia is working a shift at the restaurant she serves at. To start she explains that she had “just dropped food off” to one of her tables.

“I said, can I get you anything else?” she tells the audience, “and he just says to leave us alone so we can enjoy our meal.”

Valia pauses and says, “Dude…” before ending her video.

She left a caption to her post that says, “You’ll never see me again, sir.”

Fellow servers in the comment section leave their opinions on customers who make these kinds of remarks.

“Customers who are angry that they HAVE A SERVER will never ever make sense to me. Go to a fast food place and dine in, they won’t check on you there,” one says.

“I asked a table how their food was and the lady loudly goes ‘fine. ANYWAYS’ in an annoyed tone and goes back to gossiping. Like eat at home then,” another adds.

One admits, “But when they inevitably need their water topped off or a side of ranch they didn’t order…they’ll be wondering where you are.”

Another commenter suggested that customers can be rude to servers “so they won’t feel bad leaving no tip. Tricky.”

“Look, I totally get it,” one admits, “I don’t want to be bothered either but I would NEVER actually say it out loud.”

Another agrees, “He’s so real for that though. Leave me alone but in the best way.”

Valia told the Daily Dot via TikTok direct message “they still tipped well, I was just taken aback because I had only been to their table to get their order and then drop the food, where I was told to leave them alone lol.”

“Not the first wild server experience I’ve had, and certainly won’t be the last. The worst people were in fine dining, for sure.”

Valia would like to tell all of her fellow servers, “Remember, you can’t be in the weeds if you don’t care.”

