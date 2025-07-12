“Lord help me; how do I turn it off?”: Reneé Rapp has hilarious meltdown after fans shower her with unwanted TikTok gifts

Reneé Rapp’s hilariously contentious relationship with TikTok LIVE gifts strikes again!

Featured Video

The “Pretty Girls” singer recently went live to talk to her fans, only to end up “crashing out,” as one account so lovingly put it, over the effects that were being added to her stream.

“This is ridiculous. This is getting ridiculous. This is fun to y’all? How do I turn it off? Lord help me; how do I turn it off??” Rapp demanded as fans showered her with a series of virtual overlays, ranging from cowboy hats to hearts to a full fire-breathing dragon on her head.

Advertisement

In a clip from the livestream that was uploaded to TikTok by @rappsstar, it sounds as if viewers tried to explain to her that these were “gifts.” In the world of TikTok LIVE, gifts are virtual items that fans can purchase during a stream that will then pop up on screen.

But the concept seemed foreign to Rapp, who quipped that “a gift would be cutting it out” before having an Egyptian pharaoh’s head cloth superimposed onto her face.

“This one feels wrong,” she said, laughing. “That one feels culturally offensive, okay? Shit.”

Advertisement

Reneé Rapp’s history with TikTok gifts

This isn’t the first time Rapp has gone live on TikTok, nor is it the first time she’s entertained fans by freaking out over LIVE gifts being forced upon her.

Last year, she specifically seemed to be feuding with the virtual TikTok hat gift. Naturally, fans were deeply amused by her frustration and made a point to gift it to her repeatedly.

reneé rapp vs tiktok filters, a saga pic.twitter.com/EHpwTTXE27 — sapphic cha★s (@reneesohot) May 29, 2024

Advertisement

Fans are obsessed with this feud

Rapp’s fans hadn’t forgotten the TikTok hat feud of 2024, and they were plenty delighted and entertained to watch her melt down over a new round of TikTok LIVE gifts.

renee rapp vs tiktok live filters will go down in the history books pic.twitter.com/X2ERtR031k — sarah beth 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ (@lookforthelight) July 7, 2025

reneé getting pissed at people putting filters on her IM CRYINGGGG pic.twitter.com/g08TvgTU2E — mya (@b1ttersuite) July 7, 2025

Advertisement

I’m actually crying watching reneé’s live, people keep giving her “gifts” that put a hat on her and she despises them 😭 pic.twitter.com/WZfZ4m2rse — sarah ~ (@Wltrxclments) July 8, 2025

IM DYING RENEE BEING IRRITATED OVER THE GIFTS ON TIKTOK I CANT pic.twitter.com/qUxOOooeb7 — jenna (@alltoojenna) July 7, 2025

someone needs to show Reneé how to turn off gifts in tiktok live lmaoo pic.twitter.com/nfsjaZxuUP — Eline 📸 (@elinehphotos) July 7, 2025

Back on TikTok, Rapp inched a little closer to understanding the true nature of TikTok gifts after someone pointed out that fans have to actually spend money in order to get them to show up.

Advertisement

Is this a feature that can be turned off? Yes. Yes, it is. But for the sake of Rapp fans everywhere, that’s a secret we’ll hang onto for as long as we can.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.