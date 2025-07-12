“You have to use the stairs”: Instacart shopper floored after customer demands 17th floor delivery

An Instacart shopper is sharing their frustration after an outrageous request from an entitled customer left him stunned.

u/Aggressive_Candy_345 posted a series of screenshots to r/InstacartShoppers that kicked off with a customer demanding their order be delivered to their doorstep. While that isn’t unusual, they admitted they live on the 17th floor and their elevator was out of service.

“I might have to cancel,” the shopper wrote after grasping the situation, “it’s 22 water bottles and 17 floors.”

In his Reddit post, he clarified that the customer had actually ordered four 24-packs of water, six 12-packs of water, seven 4-liter jugs of distilled water, and seven 4-liter jugs of mineral water. That’s a major haul in any scenario, but particularly for one that involves 17 flights of stairs.

To top if all off, the customer was not remotely understanding after the shopper expressed his concern.

“It’s your choice, but I want that it will be delivered at my doorstep that’s why I let you know in your advance,” they wrote. “You have to use stairs. I want all the water bottles. So please don’t cancel my water bottles, otherwise I have to complaints against you.”

After contacting support, u/Aggressive_Candy_345 said he was able to cancel, but noted that it was counted against him and he wasn’t paid the whopping $8 he anticipated from the order.

“The nerve of this guy,” he wrote.

Other shoppers chime in

Most delivery drivers have stories of outrageous requests from clueless customers, but this one really takes the cake.

How do Instacart shoppers handle unreasonable, entitled customers?

There were a few people who questioned whether this customer was even serious—or possibly just some bored weirdo trolling someone trying to do their job. But others who have dealt with some truly ridiculous people in the past were cynical enough to roll with the assumption that this customer was just really that entitled.

The original poster admitted that they had only been working for Instacart for two weeks when this happened, leading to other shoppers offering some advice for the future.

As for the customer—assuming they were the real deal—hopefully they wised up and just bought a Brita filter.

