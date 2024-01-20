‘I literally can’t take it’: Server quits mid-shift in viral meltdown after having to wait on 24 tables

Working in food service is not easy, a fact to which many internet users can attest.

Servers have gone viral for sharing a host of unpleasant stories from their time on the job. For example, one user shared the difficulty of trying to make solid plans while working a serving job. Another user described the harrowing experience of waiting on a table with difficult children. A further TikToker also claimed that a customer requested that their martini be shaken exactly 35 times.

Given this, and current understaffing issues at many restaurants, it’s no surprise that some servers are finding themselves quitting their jobs. Sometimes, this happens in a fairly dramatic fashion, as shown in a recent viral video from TikTok user @skunkprincess23.

In a clip with over 7.9 million views as of Saturday, the TikToker shares a rant they made on the day they decided to quit. Throughout the rant, the user reveals that she was the only server on the staff, that she was tasked with handling over 20 tables—and that, throughout this chaos, customers were not exactly patient.

“I am never coming back here,” she declares at the end of her rant. “I’m standing on business, b*tch! I’m done!”

In the caption, the TikToker reveals that “The entire staff has quit if you were wondering.”

Commenters were quick to share their sympathy and similar experiences.

“I hope this doesn’t reach people who call you overdramatic,” a user said. “This is literally how working in food service is right now it’s so stressful.”

“As a manager at a restraunt I couldn’t even imagine putting my servers through that lmaooo,” offered another.

“I bent down to get a customer a drink and slammed my eye on the fridge, stand up almost crying and this lady straight up goes ‘can i have my drink now,’” recalled a third.

“Every server in a fast paced restaurant knows the breakdown well,” declared an additional commenter. “I just had war flashbacks.”

The TikToker later offered a follow-up video providing more information about why she and others quit. In the clip, they explain how the Korean restaurant they worked at had gotten new ownership overnight without the staff knowing. They also recall alleged physical altercations, the restaurant being out of all ingredients, and many other issues involving cleanliness and the kitchen staff having a language barrier.

In another follow-up video, the TikToker says that she’s been doing well since leaving the restaurant.

“Everyone’s been asking me, ‘Oh, what have you been doing? What have you been doing? Have you found a new job yet?’” the TikToker starts. “You want to know what I’ve been doing? I’ve just been playing the saxophone in my closet. I’m hiding from the situation, you know?”

She then shows herself playing the saxophone in a closet.

The sympathy continued in this video’s comments section.

“I’m genuinely so sorry they over did you to the point of breaking. that’s awful,” explained a commenter. “I hope you can find some peace fr f*ck the management @ that place.”

