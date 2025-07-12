An Edible Arrangements customer had a nightmare experience trying to get a refund after his birthday fruit bouquet never arrived. The TikToker says the customer service line forwarded him to a store that no longer exists and presented evidence that the company blocked him for complaining.

It took thousands of other people dragging Edible Arrangements in their TikTok comments to get that money back.

Edible frustrations

On July 8, TikToker @timmyinthewild shared his saga in which he attempted to get a refund for an edible arrangement that never arrived. His partner ordered the $80 bouquet for his birthday more than a month in advance, but didn’t materialize on the day of.

Timmy filled out an online contact form on the company website but never heard back. He tried to call the store the arrangement was supposed to come from, but it closed some time ago. He then called a different store, they told him to call customer service, but that line sent him back to the dead shop.

Running out of options, Timmy sent a DM to the Edible Arrangements TikTok account. He said they “immediately” blocked him and displayed the screenshot to prove it.

“So this is a word of advice,” he concluded. “If you ever consider ordering anything for somebody as a gift, never ever use Edible Arrangements.”

Timmy normally doesn’t break 10,000 views with his videos, but this one got over 2.2 million. TikTokers outraged on his behalf flooded Edible Arrangements’ page with hate, and hours later, Timmy posted an update saying they unblocked him and began the refund process.

Because he found their response so canned and the process so infuriating, he still does not recommend the company.

“I truly, truly hope that this was the sign that you needed to never order anything from Edible Arrangements,” he said.

“Their manager was embezzling”

Part of the reason other TikTokers supported Timmy so strongly is because a lot of them also hate Edible Arrangements. A shocking number of comments told tales of the company’s failures and shenanigans.

“I am the #1 edible arrangements hater,” said @user7564997776718. “Years ago, this same kind of bullshit happened to me for my mom’s birthday. I will never pass an edible arrangements store without flipping it off in my car.”

“I ordered an arrangement and it never came, went to the physical store and the windows were boarded up,” wrote @giavonaa.

The stories from those who used to work for Edlible Arrangements were even worse.

“I have found my people,” said @yapperdahn. “I use to manage an edible arrangements. Their manager was embezzling $ & blamed me & tried to get me arrested while I was 18, new & 8 months pregnant.”

Although Timmy got his money back, the legacy of his battle with the company remains in their TikTok comments. On one video talking about a foodie “pet peeves,” TikToker @caseyaddair wrote, “my pet peeve is companies ignoring their paying customers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @timmyinthewild for comment via TikTok.

