“I’d go broke”: Traveler gives a tour of what Costco looks like in Japan

Costco may have gotten its start in the U.S., but the wholesale giant has long gone international.

While about 69% of its 904 stores are still in the United States and Puerto Rico—623, to be exact—you’ll also find Costcos in Canada, Mexico, Korea, China, Taiwan, Spain, and more.

One of the most exciting international locations? Japan. And according to a recent video, it’s nothing short of magical.

TikToker shares the Japanese Costco experience

TikTok creator Racquel (@racquecitytravels) posted a video giving viewers a full-on tour of a Japanese Costco, racking up over 607,000.

“Let’s go to Costco in Japan,” the text on screen reads as she heads through the entrance.

The first thing she checks out is the food court.

We see menu boards advertising Jumbo Bulgogi Bake, crispy chicken sticks, and the ever-famous Costco hot dog. Then she zooms in on a physical menu with even more options, including a Salmon Poke Roll, melon smoothie, and Hokkaido soft-serve.

That’s what she ends up ordering, too: the creamy, green-tinged matcha ice cream, a couple of crunchy chicken sticks, and the melon smoothie.

Japanese snacks and ready meals? Yes please

After eating, Racquel heads into the store itself—and the snacks speak for themselves.

She films row after row of region-specific treats: unique KitKat flavors, grape jelly, fancy sandwiches, ramen, strawberry roll cake, and an impressive display of fresh sushi and ready-made meals like garlic fried chicken and honey shrimp.

She throws in a couple of shots of a Godzilla figurine and some Purirun plushies for good measure.

“Bring your Costco card with you on your next trip to Japan!” Racquel wrote in the caption. “If you have the time in your itinerary, I suggest spending an afternoon at your closest Costco, trying out the different food court menu items & shopping around.”

Viewers were ready to book a ticket

In the comment section, people couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Japan Costco?! Please take my money,” one person said.

“Costco in Japan?! That’s it…I’m moving,” another joked.

And someone else wrote exactly what everyone was thinking: “IS THAT FREAKING MATCHA ICE CREAM AT COSTCO?”

Can you use your U.S. Costco card in Japan?

One commenter had to ask: “Can you use an American Costco card to shop in the Japan store?”

“Yes, you can,” Racquel replied. “It allows entry to any & all Costcos!! But if you buy something, you may have a foreign transaction fee depending on the credit/debit card you use to pay, so keep that in mind!”

Costco also confirms this on its Member Privileges and Conditions page.

