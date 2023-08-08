‘I delete the rewards sooo quick’: Chipotle worker shares how she handles customers with ‘attitude’

In a viral video, a Chipotle worker shares how she gets revenge on customers who are rude to her.

In the TikTok, user @shutyournuggets is wearing a black Chipotle T-shirt and a matching hat. She appears to be in the Chipotle bathroom filming during her break.

Throughout the clip, the TikToker waves mockingly at the camera with a sad face and then blows a kiss to viewers while winking. In the background is the viral TikTok song “Haters Anthem” by sibling band Infinity Song. The lyrics, “I love the way it feels to be a hater,” sound in the background of @shutyournuggets’s video.

“When a customer catches an attitude so I restart the order after they scan their app so that they don’t get their points,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Chipotle’s rewards program markets itself as the “fastest way to free Chipotle.” Those signed up get 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, in the app, or online. Members get free guacamole upon sign-up, a birthday reward, and early access to new menu items, merch, and information, per the chain’s site.

Those interested in joining the chain’s rewards program can sign up online or through the Chipotle app. The rewards program gives users the option to earn points by coming into the restaurant or by ordering online for pickup or delivery.

“For legal reasons this is a joke, i dont even work register yet,” @shutyournuggets added in the caption.

The video has more than 315,000 views and more than 280 comments as of Tuesday morning.

Commenters had mixed reactions.

“I’m glad i never have an attitude when i’m at chipotle,” the top comment read.

“Exactly why I ask for a receipt every time,” another customer said.

Others said they also played rude customers by ensuring they didn’t get any rewards points.

“Me w their store card, I would scan our complimentary one so they wouldn’t get the points,” a commenter wrote.

“When I worked at Rite Aid I’d do this,” another claimed.

“I delete it before they pay so they don’t get their points,” a third revealed.

The Daily Dot previously reported on a Chipotle customer who complained about the way a worker assembled their burrito bowl. On the opposite end of the spectrum from @shutyournuggets, one Chipotle worker said they once gave a customer a discount for being nice.

The Daily Dot reached out to @shutyournuggets via TikTok comment and to Chipotle via email.