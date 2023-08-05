‘If you’re nice to us we will absolutely give you free stuff’: Chipotle customer is casually nice to worker. He gets a ‘good guy’ discount

A man revealed how a simple act of kindness made a Chipotle worker’s day and how the worker, in turn, gave him a discount on his meal.

“I went to Chipotle today,” TikTok user Jacksen Pierce (@jacksen_pierce) recounted from his car. “The guy who was making my bowl had a little piece of paper that he balled up. He threw it in the trash and made it.”

When the content creator told him, “Nice shot,” the worker smiled. Little did Jacksen know how much the compliment meant to the worker.

Jacksen placed a burrito bowl order with “double meat.” Once the Chipotle worker moved the bowl to the other side, he told his coworker in Spanish that it was “for a friend.”

The content creator watched the coworker “assemble the rest of the bowl.” “She put, like, the one little ‘c’ for ‘chicken’ instead of the double meat I had asked for,” the content creator said, indicating that he received a substantial discount on his order.

Afterward, the co-worker gave him a “conspiratorial little face.” Jacksen wraps up the video by basking in the Chipotle worker’s kindness. “That dude, he, like, made the whole day for me,” he states. “That was great. Today was a good day.”

Jacksen shared more about this interaction with the Daily Dot. According to him, it was the first time a service worker went out of their way to make his day.

“Nothing quite like that has happened to me before. I’ve seen people make mistakes, undercharge me by accident, but that was the first time I’d seen service industry workers conspire to make a customer’s day better,” he said via TikTok direct message.

Jacksen stated that he would be returning to this Chipotle in Clearwater, Fla., but not for the “free food,” just for the customer interaction. What’s more, he would like to return the favor if he can.

So, what was the moral of the story, in his opinion? “Being kind to people in the service industry goes a long way toward improving the service industry for everyone, overall. The bar is pretty low, but that just makes it easier to raise,” the Chipotle customer said.

The video has accumulated over 104,000 views within 24 hours.

“YOUR NICENESS made his day, and thus he passed it back. Love this,” one viewer wrote.

“I love when humans human,” a second stated.

In addition, service workers shared how they repay small acts of kindness.

“As someone who worked at Chipotle, yes haha if you’re nice to us we will absolutely give you free stuff (or any food service job),” one user commented.

“That’s so sweet! I’ve worked in service for four years and I’d do the same thing to kind people and/or regulars,” another revealed.