Connecticut Sun’s Marina Mabrey pushes Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark to the ground at heated WNBA match up. Tensions rise with 3 players ejected

Things got heated during Tuesday’s WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.

Featured Video

Midway through the third quarter, Fever’s Caitlin Clark was dribbling around the perimeter when Sun guard Jacy Sheldon caught her in the face. It didn’t seem intentional, but Clark was visibly upset.

Just moments later, Sun’s Marina Mabrey escalated things dramatically. As Clark shoved Sheldon in frustration, Mabrey came in and pushed Clark to the floor.

The crowd immediately booed, with players from both sides getting tangled up before the situation calmed down.

Advertisement

As officials reviewed the play, they handed Sheldon a flagrant foul and gave technicals to both Clark and Sun veteran Tina Charles. Marina Mabrey also got a technical, though many viewers assumed she’d be ejected.

But it didn’t end there

In the final minute of the game, Sheldon made a steal and drove to the basket.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham went in for the stop, but instead of a clean block, she wrapped her arms around Sheldon in a rough midair foul.

Advertisement

Sheldon and teammate Lindsay Allen charged at her, and once again, both teams swarmed.

After another review, Cunningham, Sheldon, and Allen were all ejected. The Fever still came away with the win, beating the Sun 88–71.

What are fans saying online?

Under a post about the game on Reddit’s r/sports, commenters didn’t hold back—many were frustrated with the Sun’s conduct during the matchup.

Advertisement

“Fever really need an enforcer on their team,” one person wrote.

“At least her own team is finally sticking up for her…” another said.

“Why the [expletive] is Sheldon squaring up after she’s holding her face? Why even initiate that contact with a chest bump? Looks so [expletive] lame,” a third person commented.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.