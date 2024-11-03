‘NOTHING HELD BACK!’: Shopper sees Big Lots ‘closing sale.’ Then they go into the store

A combination of reduced consumer activity and inflation in recent years has led many retailers to close some store locations. One woman says her local Big Lots is advertising a closing sale with up to 30% off merchandise. However, the reality inside the store is much less impactful.

In a TikTok that has drawn over 138,000 views, Sandy (@sandycnv) shows the inside of the discount store. Items have been barely marked down with most of them showing a 5% to 10% discount at best.

The TikToker films several marked down items as evidence. Pet items are discounted at 10% off. Personal care and beauty, as well as small appliances are offered for 5% off.

“‘NOTHING help back’ lmao Big Lots be so fr with this 5%,” the caption on the video reads.

How do closing sales work?

It turns out there is somewhat of an art, a science even, to liquidation sales like the one Sandy came across at Big Lots.

Changing consumer habits and preferences have caused closures for many businesses that were once thought to be old standbys. Toys R Us, Kmart, Borders book stores, and Sears have all shut down in the last 15 years. But, each closure has provided other retailers with a road map on how to close stores while still selling as much product as possible.

Per CNBC, large retailers typically hold off on deepening discounts during closing sales until merchandise has been cleared from distribution centers. Once distribution centers and warehouses are cleared, stores lower their prices to the upper limits of their advertised sales.

Depending on the retailer, there are some items that you will simply not see in a closing sale. This is because sone vendors stipulate that in the event of a liquidation, they will be able to buy back their product.

Viewers are unimpressed with Big Lots

Several viewers agreed with the TikToker that 5% and 10% discounts were not going to mean much to customers drawn in by the 30% sign posted to the store’s exterior.

“Not 5% at that point why Big Lots haha! We have a few that are not closing so I’m assuming the stuff in the one that is closing is going there. It was only 10% off,” one commenter wrote.

“I saw it, went in, never been there before, couldn’t even find anything at 20% off,” another said, adding, “When I asked why everything only 15%, they said people already got all the other stuff. It was the same day… how?!”

“I HATE when they do this. It’s UP TO 30%, most things are at 10% and the one section you need the least is 30%. then all of a sudden it’s at 75% and everything’s gone,” a third complained.

Many report similar tactics being used at other stores

Others pointed out different closing sale tactics they had seen at other retailers. Many said they had noticed prices being increased at stores with liquidation sales. This meant that items were still the same as the original prices after being “discounted.”

“I worked at a store called Tuesday morning that would literally up all their prices a few days before a sale that was only like 10% off. Obviously they’re not in business anymore,” one commenter wrote.

“I worked as a night shift stocker at a closing Kmart once. Retailers that are going out of business always mark stuff up to mark it down,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sandy via TikTok comment, and to Big Lots via email for more information.

