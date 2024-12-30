‘Watch the prices!’: Woman goes to Big Lots for going out of business sale. Then she looks at the deals

A woman is going viral on TikTok after calling out Big Lots for not marking down its prices more after announcing it was closing its remaining locations.

Krista (@krista144) visited the store on Dec. 26, where she said she anticipated buying items for cheap. However, the content creator said she was shocked at the high prices of most goods.

“Big Lots: ‘Hey we’re going bankrupt…’” Krista wrote in the text overlay of her clip.

She said that most products, however, were only marked down 5%. The only products having a bigger sale were Christmas items, which were 10% off.

“I need at least 40% off before I buy anything,” Krista wrote in her TikTok video’s accompanying caption. “5% is actually a joke.” Krista’s video calling out the retailer amassed more than 270,000 views.

Is Big Lots going out of business?

In late December, Big Lots announced that it was preparing to shutter its remaining locations after a sale to save the bankrupt retailer fell through. As a result, Big Lots was expected to start its “going out of business” sales.

But then, on Friday, Big Lots reached a deal that is anticipated to keep the brand alive. The last-minute deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC and Variety Wholesalers Inc. will save hundreds of Big Lots stores from closing.

A statement from Big Lots said that its remaining stores will continue to operate under the Big Lots name and “may employ Big Lots associates at the acquired stores and distribution centers, as well as certain corporate associates needed to support the go-forward footprint.”

The Ohio-based chain sells furniture and home decor, along with other items. It filed for bankruptcy in September, citing inflating and high interest rates, which it said caused customers to stop buying most of the brand’s most popular merchandise.

So, there’s no closing sale happening?

Big Lots was initially slated to have a going-out-of-business sale, but with the announcement on Friday, it’s unclear if that’s still happening.

The sales were expected to take place both online and in-store.

Viewers say the discounted prices will come soon

In the comments section of Krista’s video, several users anticipated that bigger sales would come once it’s clear what Big Lots will look like post-deal.

“Don’t worry, my local store just closed and eventually it all went to 70% off and the shelves were still pretty stocked,” one viewer shared. “They didn’t clear out until it hit, like, 80% off.”

“Wait 8 weeks, then go in,” another advised. “That’s when the sales are serious.”

Others were similarly surprised that Big Lots bothered to offer such a puny discount.

“5-10% off of stuff that was already MORE than everything else,” one woman quipped.

“5% isn’t even sales tax omg,” another echoed.

“5% are you joking,” a third user said, clearly appalled.

However, some viewers were skeptical that a closeout sale would ever occur.

“Having worked retail for years… watch the prices! When the liquidators come in, they’ll usually mark everything way up before ‘discounting’ it to make it seem like a deal when it actually isn’t,” one user advised.

“So disappointed,” another added. “Went yesterday and saw the same.”

“Went to one in my hometown the other day and there weren’t even discounts going on,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Krista via TikTok comment and to Big Lots through email.

