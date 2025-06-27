HomeGoods is notorious for having weirdly specific items that we’re not sure anyone is even buying. Yet, this horse is extra suspicious.

Just to name a few, there’s a framed photo of a bear in a bathtub, a scary hyperrealistic elf on a shelf, nonsensical signs that give live, laugh, love energy, and vaguely inappropriately named candles (like one called “Santa’s Pipe”).

Despite the general weirdness of some of the things they sell, this one item stood out to a customer, and it may not be for the reason you think.

The HomeGoods horse

In a viral video with nearly 800,000 views, content creator Gracie O’Connor shares the wild thing she saw while perusing the HomeGoods shelves.

“I think I’ve run into one of those social experiments,” O’Connor says as she picks up the item.

In what appears to be the kitchen section, there’s a light brown ceramic pony with pink and purple hair and blue eyes.

“You’re telling me that this actually came into HomeGoods? Or do we think somebody painted it at a pottery class and returned it here?” O’Connor questions.

She can’t help but laugh the more she looks at the splotchily painted object.

To make matters more confusing, when she inspects the item, it has a $19.99 sticker on it, which begs so many questions: Why does an item that looks like it was painted by a child cost 20 bucks? Is this a real item? If it isn’t an official item, how was it produced? Has anyone tried to buy it?

Unfortunately, O’Connor hasn’t posted a follow-up with any answers, but some commenters weighed in with their two cents.

What is the social experiment she’s talking about?

The “social experiment” O’Connor is referring to is a harmless prank people pull where they’ll leave behind a personal item in stores like HomeGoods, Target, and IKEA to see if anyone notices.

Think of replacing a generic stock photo in a frame with a picture of Megan Thee Stallion, or leaving a handmade art piece.

The experiment isn’t about the item itself, but testing how far something can go when it blends into a retail space.

“As someone who has worked at Home Goods, that is a tag that means it came from the truck, the tags we print upfront are huge lol. That’s insane,” a top comment read. (If this is a prank, it’s possible they took a price tag off another item.)

“I used to work at Home Goods, and some little kid left their stuffed dolphin that said Discovery Cove on it, and my manager slapped a $9.99 tag on it,” a person said.

“Y’all wouldn’t believe half the stuff that comes off our trucks,” another wrote.

“I worked at a pottery studio for years, and that is 100% a child’s pottery piece,” a pottery worker pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to O’Connor for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to HomeGoods’ parent company via email.

