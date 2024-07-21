‘Did anyone else know??’: Ford driver realizes her key fob can do this one window trick

A driver who claims TikTok made her do it showed a window-opening trick she learned.

The video demonstrating how it’s done with a Ford vehicle comes from creator Amy Oak358 (@amy14oak), who posted the video on Thursday and has generated more than 3.4 million views since.

She starts it recording with her POV, stating, “I swear, TikTok has me doing the stupidest sh*t on a Wednesday afternoon. She then pulls her key fob from the passenger seat, while the car’s parked in the driveway, and explains the demo she’s about to embark on.

“OK, so allegedly,” she starts, “If you hit your unlock button once, twice, and then hold it the third time, it’s supposed to roll your windows down. So naturally, I’m going to see if it works and if it does I’m gonna be shocked.”

Indeed, she is shocked, as the move does work and the windows come down.

“Shut up!” she exclaims as the windows roll down. Then, after a beat, she wonders, “Did anyone else know that was a thing?”

It is, indeed, a thing that is the subject of a Daily Dot story from several days ago. In that story, the owner of a Honda Passport determined that an identical key fob sequence worked.

That story noted, “The feature can be found in some Hondas, Fords, and Toyotas,” and if you want to similarly roll your windows back up without getting in the car, “All you need to do is press the unlock button twice, and then hold it down the second time.”

“I banged my knee running thru my hallway to get my keys,” reported one, “but now I can confirm this works on Nissan too.”

Another pointed out, “Your salesman is supposed to show you these things! That’s why they get paid!!!”

That led Amy to report, “He was the worst salesman ever! Lol.”

Another pointed out, “Comfort entry,” then clarified, “It’s to allow you to let excess heat out of your car before getting in.”

Another person noted, “It’s over 95 here and was 105 last week. I wish I would have known about this sooner.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amy via TikTok direct message and to Ford via email.

