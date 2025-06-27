“Aren’t aquariums tax-exempt?”: Viral Boca Raton jewelry store snafu sparks outrage

In a viral 10-second video, mom Kaurie Raye (@thekaurieraye) finds out that this Florida attraction isn’t what it seems. Her video now has more than 4.6 million views.

In the video, Raye shows that she drove out to the Boca Aquarium as a fun activity for her two sons. But when she got there, she was sorely disappointed.

“POV: this was advertised as an aquarium,” the text overlay on the video read.

When she arrived, there was nothing by the name of Boca Aquarium. Instead, the building read “Diamonds by Raymond Lee.”

When she went inside, she found out that the “aquarium” was in fact a few fish tanks in the back of a luxury jeweler.

“I feel bamboozled,” Raye said in the caption.

Her kids looked visibly bored by what Raye had anticipated to be a fun activity.

Is this false advertising?

When you search for the Boca Aquarium, it does come up listed as an aquarium in Boca Raton, Florida.

The marketing across the Google storefront, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram predominantly shows photos of fish and families looking at the aquatic life.

It seems like any other aquarium. And the context of being located inside another business is not shown in its visual advertising, which is what many people rely on. However, the Google listing and the first line of the website do state that it’s located in Diamonds By Raymond Lee.

That’s immediately followed up by:

“A visit to our aquarium is more than just a day out; it’s an exploration of the vibrant world that thrives beneath the ocean’s surface. Perfect for families, students, and marine enthusiasts, our state-of-the-art facility offers a unique blend of educational experiences and breathtaking sights, making it a must-see for locals and tourists alike.”

Boca Aquarium bites back

Viewers already disappointed by Diamonds by Raymond Lee have soured further after seeing the company’s responses on TikTok.

In its own viral video with more than 1.6 million views, one of their workers mocks the mom for not knowing the aquarium was in a jewelry store.

Some viewers point out that the mocking is made further problematic by the fact that it’s a white woman with an exaggerated script and props about a Black mom.

They also have a post up that reads, “Y’all are snitches,” since people have accused the jeweler of misleadingly using the aquarium to qualify for certain tax exemptions (since in Florida, aquariums can qualify as non-profits).

The jeweler has further leaned into the controversy. It is seemingly taking this as a marketing moment, and started making absurd AI-generated videos further mocking the misunderstanding.

“Aren’t aquariums tax-exempt? May be a way to not pay their taxes…” a top comment speculated.

“The fact they advertise their website with ‘Plan your visit’, ‘perfect day out, rain or shine’. and a ‘touch tank’. and lots of photos of just people around tanks not showing jewelry store is so funny to me,” a person said.

“I would be so irritated I got babies in and out of car seats for this,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Raye for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Diamonds by Raymond Lee and the aquarium via email.

The email to the Boca Aquarium bounced, and it does not have an active phone number listed. The Daily Dot reached out to Boca Aquarium via Instagram direct message.

